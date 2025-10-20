Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Fourth Quarter & End of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its Fourth Quarter & End of Fiscal Year 2025 results, ending July 31, 2025.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 6:30 AM Eastern on October 28, 2025.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 11 AM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code:327251

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2205/53057

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53057

About Zedge: Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-end-of-fiscal-year-2025-result-1089142

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
