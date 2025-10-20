WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released Loss for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$251 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$244 million, or -$0.52 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$223 million or -$0.45 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $4.734 billion from $4.569 billion last year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$251 Mln. vs. -$244 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$0.52 last year. -Revenue: $4.734 Bln vs. $4.569 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News