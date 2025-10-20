

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released Loss for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$251 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$244 million, or -$0.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$223 million or -$0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $4.734 billion from $4.569 billion last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$251 Mln. vs. -$244 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$0.52 last year. -Revenue: $4.734 Bln vs. $4.569 Bln last year.



