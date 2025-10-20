

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blaming Colombian President Gustavo Petro of doing nothing to break the production of drugs in his country, President Donald Trump announced that all US payments and subsidies to Colombia will be suspended.



Trump escalated the rhetoric with his Colombian counterpart in a statement posted on social media on Sunday.



Calling President Gustavo Petro 'an illegal drug leader', Trump alleged that he strongly encourages the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia. 'It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. As of today, these payments, or any other form of payment, or subsidies, will no longer be made to Colombia'.



Trump said the purpose of this drug production is 'the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc'. 'Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won't be done nicely.'



In September, the Trump administration had said that despite Colombia failing to fight drug trafficking, Washington would continue to finance the country.



As per the US Department of State data, Colombia received $210 million in U.S. aid in FY25.



