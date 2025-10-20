Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under its current U.S. ticker symbol "MDNGF". Midnight Sun will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada as its primary listing, under the ticker "MMA".

Midnight Sun CEO Al Fabbro states: "Midnight Sun trading on the OTCQX Best Market represents an important step in broadening our investor base and increasing transparency for U.S. investors. We have a significant and loyal shareholder base in the U.S., and this is a logical step toward building upon that base. Never has that been more important than now, as we believe Midnight Sun has a significant discovery in hand, and the capital to drive our flagship Dumbwa Target forward to delineate the full potential of this basement-hosted copper system, in one of the top global jurisdictions - Zambia."

It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's move to the OTCQX will provide greater liquidity and enhanced visibility to U.S. shareholders.

OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. To qualify for trading on the OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Midnight Sun's common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward looking statements." Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the timing and ability of the Company to continue to meet the requirements of the OTCQX or TSX Venture Exchange. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.