

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased notably in August from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Monday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 4.7 billion from EUR 1.65 billion last year.



The goods surplus increased to EUR 2.53 billion from EUR 1.82 billion. Similarly, the surplus in services trade grew to EUR 1.83 billion from EUR 0.8 billion.



The primary income surplus rose to EUR 2.2 billion from a EUR 0.5 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 1.9 billion from EUR 1.5 billion.



The capital account surplus was EUR 321 million in August versus EUR 141 million in the previous year. The financial account surplus declined markedly to EUR 997 million from EUR 5.2 billion.



In the twelve months ending in August, the current account surplus came in at EUR 27.2 billion, equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, versus a EUR 24.9 billion surplus in the corresponding period of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News