East Setauket, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Author Shawn Keane announces the release of "The Tale of Gourdvilla," a children's book that has achieved #1 bestseller status on Amazon. The book debuts as part of a collaboration with Olde Town Gardens, coinciding with their annual family-friendly Halloween Spooky Walk event.

The book tells the story of Gourdvilla, a character designed to engage young readers during the Halloween season. The collaboration between Keane and Olde Town Gardens creates a connection between the literary work and the physical event experience.

"The Tale of Gourdvilla" targets families seeking age-appropriate Halloween entertainment for children. The book's content aligns with the atmosphere of Olde Town Gardens' seasonal attraction, which draws visitors looking for non-frightening Halloween activities.

The partnership represents a strategic approach to seasonal marketing. Olde Town Gardens hosts an annual Halloween Spooky Walk that attracts families with young children. The book serves as both a standalone product and a companion piece to the venue's event programming.

"Creating content that families can enjoy together has always been important to us," Keane stated. "Working with Olde Town Gardens allowed us to bring the story to life in a way that extends beyond the pages."

The book's Amazon bestseller ranking indicates strong consumer interest in family-oriented Halloween content. The achievement comes during peak seasonal shopping when parents and gift-givers seek appropriate holiday materials for children.

Olde Town Gardens operates as a seasonal destination that transforms its grounds for Halloween programming. The venue's Spooky Walk event provides a controlled environment where families can experience Halloween themes without intense scares or inappropriate content for younger audiences.

The book is available for purchase through Amazon's platform and at Olde Towne Gardens. Readers can access "The Tale of Gourdvilla" in both physical and digital formats. The timing of the release corresponds with the opening of Olde Town Gardens' Halloween season.

The collaboration model demonstrates how authors and venue operators can create complementary products. The book provides a take-home element for event attendees while the venue offers an immersive experience that reinforces the story's themes.

Keane's approach to children's literature focuses on creating stories that balance entertainment with age-appropriate content. The Halloween theme provides a timely hook while maintaining accessibility for young readers and their families.

Additional information about "The Tale of Gourdvilla" is available through the book's Amazon listing. Details about Olde Town Gardens and their Halloween programming can be found on the venue's website. Both the book and the event remain available throughout the Halloween season.

About Olde Town Gardens

Olde Town Gardens operates as a seasonal venue offering family-friendly events and attractions. The organization specializes in creating immersive experiences for visitors of all ages, with particular emphasis on holiday programming that serves community families.

