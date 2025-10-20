Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41M8M | ISIN: CA31680F4050 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YF0
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:12
0,325 Euro
-2,99 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
55 NORTH MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
55 NORTH MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 13:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

55 North Mining Inc: 55 North Mining to Initiate LiDAR Survey and Winter Drilling at Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence a detailed LiDAR survey over its wholly owned Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba.

The airborne LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey commenced on October 16, 2025, and will provide high-resolution topographic data across the project area. The data will enable the Company to refine geological interpretations, optimize drill targeting, and support upcoming winter access and logistics planning. LiDAR technology uses pulsed laser light from aircraft, drones, or ground-based systems to capture precise 3D representations of the terrain and surface features. When combined with existing geological and geophysical datasets, this information allows for highly accurate planning of drill hole locations and a better understanding of structural controls on mineralization.

The Company intends to initially drill 8 fences of 2 holes per fence, spaced at nominal 120 metre centres to expand the known mineralized footprint and to test for potential extensions along strike. Drilling is expected to advance at a rate of 6 - 8 holes per month, with the first phase winter operations scheduled to conclude by late March 2026. The Company estimates all-in drilling costs of approximately $250 per metre, inclusive of all mobilization, supervision, assay, and logistical costs.

Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining, commented: "This LiDAR program is a key step in positioning us for an efficient and well-targeted winter drill campaign. The enhanced topographic detail will help us identify subtle geological features that may control gold mineralization. Our focus this winter is to extend known zones and continue building the scale of the Last Hope system with a disciplined, data-driven approach."

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/55-north-mining-to-initiate-lidar-survey-and-winter-drilling-at-last-hope-gold-pr-1087943

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.