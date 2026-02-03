Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A41M8M | ISIN: CA31680F4050
55 North Mining Inc: 55 North Mining Announces Winter Exploration Drill Program at Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") announces details of its planned 2026 winter drill program at its 100% owned Last Hope Gold Project, located in Manitoba, Canada.

One drill rig is currently mobilized and on-site. The winter program is designed as an exploration drill program to test for potential extensions of mineralization to the southeast of the current mineral resource and to improve the Company's understanding of the geological controls on mineralization.

"We will focus on step-out drilling designed to test potential extensions of known mineralization and support an updated geological model. The results from this program will guide our plans for an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2026," said Bruce Reid, CEO of 55 North Mining.

Updated Resource Estimate Expected Later in 2026

Following the 2025-2026 drill program, 55 North plans to deliver an updated mineral resource estimate later in the year, integrating the new drill results. The previous mineral resource estimate at Last Hope was completed in September 2021 based on a US$1,650/oz gold price.

Upcoming Catalysts

  • Following completion of drilling: Drill results expected in approximately 4-6 weeks, subject to laboratory turnaround times

  • Later in 2026: Updated mineral resource estimate

Qualified Person

Peter Karelse, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Peter Karelse is not independent of 55 North Mining, as he is the Company's Head of Exploration.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer
55 North Mining Inc.
Phone: 647-500-4495
bruce@mine2capital.ca

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-3530
cvl@tydewell.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of mobilization and drilling, the expected timing of drill results, the scope and objectives of the drill program, and the timing and completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: delays in mobilization or drilling; weather, logistics and site conditions; availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; receipt and timing of assay results; exploration results not being consistent with expectations; and general market conditions.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/55-north-mining-announces-winter-exploration-drill-program-at-last-hope-gold-proj-1132894

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
