Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on production."

Report excerpts: "The Last Hope Gold Project is a high-grade, Precambrian lode-gold system located within Manitoba's prolific Lynn Lake Greenstone Belt, part of the Churchill Structural Province."

"Last Hope benefits from a strategic position within the historic Lynn Lake mining district, a region with established social license, supportive regulatory frameworks, and a deep legacy of gold and base-metal production. The project lies 25 km from Alamos Gold's fully permitted Lynn Lake development, where construction of an 8,000 tpd mill and 250,000 oz/year operation is underway, with first production targeted for 2029. Management views Last Hope as a potential high-grade satellite feed or toll-milling opportunity that could enhance grade control and improve the IRR of the regional mill project, creating optionality for partnership, consolidation, or a corporate-level transaction."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

