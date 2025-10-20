FTAI Infrastructure: Repauno Port & Rail Terminal Receives Approval for Phase 3 Development

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) (the "Company" or "FTAI Infrastructure") today announced that its subsidiary, Delaware River Partners LLC ("DRP"), has obtained approval for the construction of an underground cavern system, enabling a key expansion project along the Delaware River in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

DRP's Repauno Port and Rail Terminal ("Repauno") has received approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to construct two underground granite caverns for the storage of liquefied petroleum gas products ("LPGs"), with capacity to hold over 600,000 barrels each. Repauno has an existing underground granite cavern capable of storing 180,000 barrels, complemented by ship loading capabilities and bolstered by a state-of-the art rail transloading system allowing for direct connectivity of products between its rail and vessel operations.

The underground storage caverns will safely hold energy sources more than 700-feet below ground, strategically positioning Repauno as a world-class energy hub for bulk liquid storage and establishing the region as a local and international supply point and major contributor to the international energy economy.

Against the current backdrop of limited regional import and export capacity, the underground caverns are critical in meeting safe, reliable energy storage needs, at scale. Through leveraging onsite infrastructure and storage capabilities, Repauno can play a key role in furthering American energy independence and achieving long-term U.S. energy goals.

This investment is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to nearby communities. DRP estimates that construction of the caverns will create over 500 local, well-paying union jobs, will contribute to local commerce and continue the important work of revitalizing the Delaware River industrial waterfront.

"We are very excited to embark on this next phase of growth at Repauno," said Hank Alexander, CEO of DRP. "We've developed a scalable expansion project that will afford our customers efficient access to domestic and international markets, providing a pathway for valuable liquids production and anchoring additional job creation in southern New Jersey."

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

