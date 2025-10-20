

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), Monday announced weekly doorbusters, sales events, and huge discounts for Halloween shoppers.



Starting October 31, the company will launch its first set of DoorBOOsters with additional ones dropping on select tech every Friday of the holiday season. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members also get up to $25 in bonus rewards on select doorbuster events this holiday season.



Meanwhile, Black Friday sale will offer deeper savings on categories like computing, gaming, home theater, wearables and more from November 20.



Additionally, customers will get up to 50 percent off select tech during our Cyber Sunday and Monday Sale, beginning November 30.



Jason Bonfig, chief customer, product and fulfillment officer at Best Buy, said, 'Whether you want to shop in your costume, or wait until Black Friday, we'll be here all season long with the best gifts, unbelievable deals and endless ways to discover the coolest products.'



In the pre-market hours, BBY is trading at $79.89, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



