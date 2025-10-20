Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) (the "Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce that a study conducted by the University of Guelph has shown Burcon's Peazazz®C pea protein and Solatein sunflower protein significantly outperform a leading competitor's pea protein in a plant-based cheese application-a multi-billion-dollar market projected to grow at double-digit rates¹.

"Burcon's pea protein outperformed all other commercial pea protein isolates currently available for plant-based cheese production," said Dr. Alejandro G. Marangoni, Professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Food, Health and Aging at the University of Guelph. "It delivered the desired stretch, melt, oil binding, and shredability expected of a commercial mozzarella-style cheese, while maintaining a very clean and mild flavor that does not interfere with the flavor profile of the plant-based cheese. It is truly an exceptional ingredient."

"This outcome is a powerful validation of our technology platform," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Achieving dairy-like melt and stretch has long been the holy grail of plant-based innovation. These results confirm that Burcon's proteins set a new standard for functionality, unlocking new commercial opportunities across the dairy-alternative market."

Researchers from the University of Guelph's Marangoni Lab evaluated Burcon's Peazazz C pea protein isolate and Solatein sunflower protein isolate in a plant-based cheese formulation. In both objective texture analysis (cold hardness, shred efficacy, melting, and stretch) and sensory evaluation (taste, aroma, and color), Burcon's proteins outperformed a leading competitor's pea protein. The result was a superior plant-based cheese with sensory and functional properties similar to dairy cheese.

Peazazz C is a 90%+ purity pea protein isolate with low sodium and an exceptional taste profile. Solatein is a 90%+ sunflower protein isolate featuring a neutral flavor, off-white color, and outstanding functional properties-ideal for use in a wide range of food applications, particularly those requiring delicate flavors. Both proteins are clean-label, hypoallergenic, non-GMO, and processed from sustainably sourced crops. To learn more, visit www.burcon.ca

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

¹ResearchandMarkets: Vegan Cheese Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F, September 2024

