

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The number of illegal migrants returned under the UK-France deal has reached 42 after 16 were returned to France last week in largest group flight yet.



The UK-France treaty allows the rapid detention and removal of individuals who enter illegally via small boats.



Further flights to France under this pilot scheme are scheduled to take place over the coming days and weeks, as the Government looks to work with the French government to scale up the scheme, the UK Home Office said.



Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, 'For many years, illegal migrants entered our country with no consequence. This is the largest return flight under our historic deal with the French. And it sends a warning to those considering entering this country illegally: if you come here by small boat, you can be sent back. This is just the beginning - I will scale up these removals to France. And I will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.'



The UK Government sent border security officers to the Balkans last week to disrupt illegal migration routes and explore new enforcement techniques that could see UK law enforcement and border security operations alongside Frontex in the Western Balkans to track down and arrest people smugglers.



This follows the UK National Crime Agency leading 350 disruptions of immigration crime networks over the last year - its highest level on record and a 40 percent increase on the previous 12 months.



The UK Government continues to work with France to operate a tightly controlled legal route for an equal number of eligible individuals to come to the UK, subject to rigorous security checks.



