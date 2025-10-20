

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined on Monday amidst renewed fears about energy demand. Concerns about the trade related tensions between the U.S. and China triggering an economic slowdown and a resultant dip in energy demand weighed heavily on sentiment.



Concerns about economic growth and energy demand were renewed after data from China showed economic growth marking its slowest pace since the third quarter of 2024. China's economy expanded 4.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, down from 5.2 percent in the second quarter.



Brent Oil Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $60.79, having shed 0.82 percent from the previous close of $61.29. The day's trading ranged between $61.55 and $60.67 whereas the 52-week trading range was between $58.4 and $82.63.



Brent has slipped 4 percent over the past week, lifting monthly losses to 8.8 percent. Year-to-date losses are a little more than 18.5 percent. Brent oil is also currently down around 35 percent from the levels three years ago.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for December settlement declined 0.8 percent from the previous close of $57.15 to trade at $56.69. Prices ranged between a high of $57.44 and a low of $56.55 in the day's trading. Trading has ranged between $55.12 and $80.59 over the past 52 weeks.



With weekly losses exceeding 4 percent, losses over the past month have increased to 9.6 percent. Year-to-date losses exceed 20 percent. Prices are currently more than 32 percent below the levels three years ago.



