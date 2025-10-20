

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse (KBX.DE) announced the acquisition of TRAVIS Road Services International B.V., an online booking platform for road services for commercial vehicle operations such as parking, cleaning, charging, and repairs. The purchase price amounts to a mid-double-digit million-euro sum. Currently, more than 2,500 service partners across 26 European countries offer their services via the TRAVIS platform.



Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, said: 'With the acquisition of TRAVIS, we are taking the next step toward a holistic and digitized aftermarket ecosystem. At its core is the goal of increasing the efficiency of repair and maintenance processes for commercial vehicles along the entire value chain.'



