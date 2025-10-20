Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the following material update regarding its ongoing drill program:

Contractors are now on-site preparing drill pads and upgrading access roads and trails to the drill sites.

The drill Contractor is mobilizing to the property today and drilling will commence shortly.

The drill program is no longer constrained by seasonal timing limitations and will continue until this phase is completed.

"We're thrilled to begin our long-awaited drilling program," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "Drilling is expected to commence within the next day or two, marking a significant milestone for our team."

The Company also announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,500,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.09 per share. The Options and underlying Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

