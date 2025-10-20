Integration with WEX expands NCR Voyix's commercial fuel capabilities through Voyix Connect's cloud-native POS platform

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) ("NCR Voyix" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, and WEX® (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced a collaboration to enable WEX payment for commercial fuel transactions at NCR Voyix's cloud-native POS systems in the U.S.

As part of the collaboration, NCR Voyix's payment gateway interface, Voyix Connect, will seamlessly integrate with WEX for processing transactions for fleets using WEX fleet cards. NCR Voyix expects to launch WEX card acceptance in 2026 as the company deploys its cloud-based Voyix POS and fuel solutions across its base of over 18,000 fuel stations.

"As NCR Voyix continues to expand our solutions to service commercial fuel transactions, teaming up with WEX is an important partnership to further this initiative," said Nick East, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at NCR Voyix. "We are pleased to extend our support for our commercial fuel customers by allowing WEX fleet cardholders to seamlessly transact through our direct WEX integration."

"NCR plays a critical role in the experience for both customers and merchants using WEX products, and has the potential to accelerate the modernization of this infrastructure and deliver innovative new experiences," said Dylan Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Growth at WEX. "Our collaboration is focused on delivering superior capabilities for those accepting WEX payments, with the ultimate aim of empowering merchants and fleets with greater control and optionality."

About NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems through experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe. For more information, visit ncrvoyix.com.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

