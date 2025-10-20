Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Vodafone has selected Wind River Cloud Platform as the containers-as-a-service (CaaS) layer for its Open RAN deployments across Germany and other European countries. This latest collaboration marks a significant expansion of Vodafone's Open RAN footprint, reinforcing its commitment to building a more open, flexible, and energy-efficient network architecture across thousands of sites in its operating companies.

"Vodafone continues to advance and collaborate with the industry in realizing the promise of Open RAN. We're proud to extend our partnership to enable the next wave of large-scale deployments," said Paul Miller, chief technology officer, Wind River. "Wind River Cloud Platform delivers the scalable, distributed cloud infrastructure service providers need to run next-generation networks efficiently."

Providing a proven alternative to traditional RAN, Open RAN's cloud-based environment allows service providers to transform business models leading to a potential reduction in OpEx, improved energy efficiencies, new use cases, and enhanced customer experience.

Based on the open source StarlingX project, Cloud Platform provides a Kubernetes- and container-based distributed cloud architecture for the development, deployment, operation, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. Cloud Platform addresses service providers' complex challenge of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks while delivering or exceeding traditional RAN performance in a vRAN/Open RAN deployment.

Wind River technology extends across the entire cloud continuum from core to far edge and plays a pivotal role in multiple global telecom milestones, including:

The world's first successful 5G data session on a fully virtualized network

The first commercial Open RAN deployment in Canada

The telecom industry's largest CaaS platform migration on a 5G Open RAN network

The first fully automated edge data center for commercial service

For more information about Wind River work in telecommunications, visit www.windriver.com/solutions/telecommunications.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020818068/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jenny Suh

Wind River

510-749-2972

jenny.suh@windriver.com