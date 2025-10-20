Abeona Therapeutics Inc.: Abeona Therapeutics Appoints James A. Gow, MD, MBA, MS, MHCM, as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of James A. Gow, MD, MBA, MS, MHCM, as the Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gow to our executive team," said Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona. "James has a proven track record of leading novel gene therapy programs for inherited retinal diseases. His addition to our team will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and deliver transformative treatments to patients."

Dr. Gow has over 20 years of industry experience in clinical development and medical affairs and is a recognized expert in gene therapy, especially in ophthalmology. His track record in clinical development includes leading programs from Phase 1 through post-marketing studies, which led to the FDA approvals of Xibrom, Bromday, Prolensa, Bepreve and global regulatory approvals of Xiidra. Prior to Abeona, Dr. Gow has held executive leadership roles at several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Shire, Takeda, Novartis, Biogen and SparingVision. Dr. Gow earned his MD from the University of Manitoba, an MBA from Cornell University, a Master of Science in Healthcare Policy and Research from Cornell University, and a Master in Health Care Management from Harvard University.

About Abeona Therapeutics



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona's ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company's fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company's development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona's novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona AssistTM, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

