OSE Immunotherapeutics' H125 results, the first since the board restructuring, reflected normalised operations typical of a clinical-stage biotech, following H124's exceptional licensing income. The decline in operating revenues (to €1.3m vs €82.6m in H124) was attributed to the absence of upfront payments from AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) recognised in H124. Operating expenses rose modestly by 6% y-o-y to €19.6m, driven by higher R&D spending (€14.8m vs €13.9m), in particular related to lead asset Tedopi's Phase III ARTEMIA trial and increased legal costs linked to governance changes (G&A +4.7% to €4.5m). In terms of liquidity, as communicated in September 2025, the company estimates it has a cash runway to Q426 (excluding potential milestone receipts, which may extend the runway, should payments be realised). Management is assessing financing and partnership options to extend it further. We place our estimates under review pending visibility on OSE's development plans, in particular around the lusvertikimab programme.

