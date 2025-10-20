Softwood Lumber Board: The SLB and USDA Forest Service's $100 Million Investment in Building With Wood

The Softwood Lumber Board marks National Forest Products Week by showcasing ongoing innovation in sustainable building in partnership with the Forest Service.

OREGON CITY, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / As the nation observes National Forest Products Week, the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) and the USDA Forest Service are celebrating more than a decade of successful partnership that has advanced sustainable building solutions and expanded markets for softwood lumber.

The organizations first formalized their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2015, followed by an expanded agreement in 2021 aimed at growing demand for wood products. Since 2015, the SLB and Forest Service have jointly invested nearly $100 million in programs and competitions that position lumber as a sustainable and innovative building material.

These initiatives have launched city-based accelerators in Boston, New York, and Georgia; supported national design competitions showcasing lumber's potential in schools, housing, and community infrastructure; and driven measurable growth in softwood lumber's market share.

"This partnership is unlocking innovation across the building sector," said Cees de Jager, President and CEO of the SLB. "Our work with the Forest Service shows that by combining resources and expertise, we can reduce barriers to low-carbon wood construction and ensure lumber continues to meet the nation's needs for sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective housing and buildings."

Through co-funded initiatives within WoodWorks and Think Wood, the collaboration is equipping design teams, developers, contractors, and communities with the tools and knowledge to design and construct wood buildings with confidence. These programs also support resilient forests and rural economies, underscoring the wide-reaching benefits of public-private collaboration.

Looking ahead, this joint commitment will play a central role in achieving the SLB's strategic goal of generating 2.9 billion board feet in new annual lumber demand by 2035-ensuring lumber continues to grow its place in key markets while delivering lasting value for the industry, communities, and the environment.

"We're proud to partner with the Softwood Lumber Board to advance the essential connections between forest management and markets," said John Crockett, Deputy Chief for State, Private, and Tribal Forestry and the National Forest System at the Forest Service. "These efforts don't just grow markets. They open a way to healthier forests, stronger communities, and a more sustainable future. The Softwood Lumber Board plays a vital role in these efforts, and I applaud the industry's foresight and steady commitment. I look forward to building on this strong foundation and the impact that we can achieve in the years ahead."

Visit softwoodlumberboard.org to learn more about the SLB's past and current collaborations with the Forest Service.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. The SLB invests in strategic programs and initiatives that drive demand and grow markets for softwood lumber products in the United States.

About the Forest Service

Established in 1905, the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is the nation's foremost federal forestry organization. The agency is a world leader in forest research, providing leadership in the sustainable management, conservation, use, and stewardship of natural and cultural resources on national forests and grasslands in the United States.

Dedicated Forest Service employees manage the National Forest System, which consists of 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands covering 193 million acres in 43 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The agency's renowned fire management organization provides critical expertise in making communities and infrastructure safer. Moreover, the agency helps communities; state, local, and tribal governments; forest industries; and private forest landowners improve conditions in both urban and rural areas. In total, the Forest Service helps to steward about 900 million forested acres in the U.S., including 130 million acres in urban areas, which most Americans now call home.

