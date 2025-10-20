Discovery Education: IndyCar and Motocross Champions Star in "Honda Safety Driven" Education Campaign

Now in its third year in partnership with Discovery Education, Honda Safety Driven uses STEAM educational principles to help students develop real-world safe driving habits

New video series boosts safety awareness with three Honda-powered racing champions, Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon and AMA Pro Motocross champions Jett and Hunter Lawrence

Initiative aims to help address nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25

TORRANCE, CA AND CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / In the midst of Teen Driver Safety Week, Honda and Discovery Education have launched year three of the innovative Honda Safety Driven young driver safety initiative with new educational content featuring IndyCar driver and Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon and champion motocross riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence of the Honda HRC Progressive racing team. The racers are featured in a new two-part video series titled Honda Safety in Action: From Racetrack to Roadway - It Takes All of Us,demonstrating how racing at high speeds should inspire real-world safe riding and driving habits. To access Honda Safety Driven resources, please visit hondasafetydriven.discoveryeducation.com.

"We are thrilled to feature Honda-powered champion riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon as they help inspire and educate the next generation of safe riders and drivers through our Honda Safety Driven initiative," said MJ Foxley, Safety Strategy Leader at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Now in its third year, Honda Safety Driven continues to introduce innovative and unexpected ways to engage and educate young people about traffic safety with nearly one million students reached in the first two years and counting."

The first part of the video series focuses on two-wheel vehicle safety, including bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and motorcycles, with Jett Lawrence, who won the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class championship, his second, and his brother Hunter, the 2025 runner-up. Part two of the series explores four-wheel vehicle safety with 6-time IndyCar series Driver's Champion Scott Dixon, along with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) engineers. Together, the videos are a new way to interest and engage with students by translating elite racing insights into practical, everyday safety tips. In addition, the Honda Safety in Action: From Racetrack to Roadway video series features accompanying standards-aligned classroom activities, educator resources, and at-home materials.

"Teen Driver Safety Week offers the perfect opportunity to talk to students about driver safety, and this engaging new content from Honda and Discovery Education can play a key role in supporting those conversations," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "By showing how seriously professional racers treat safety on an everyday basis, we're helping students understand the importance of making smart choices."

In 2023, Honda and Discovery Education launched Honda Safety Driven as a multi-year safety initiative to help address the nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involving drivers under the age of 25. Now in its third year after reaching nearly one million students, the national safety education initiative uses real-world applications and practices of STEAM, aiming to empower students to use safe driving skills as a roadmap to become responsible decision-makers. Discovery Education is the maker of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

To advance safety initiatives in the community, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation have contributed more than $8 million to nonprofit organizations and schools over the past 4 years, supporting programs that promote safe driving practices, awareness and education both on and off the road. These programs include education, training, and resources that supplement or go beyond traditional driver's training courses or mandated state driver's programs.

###

Honda Commitment to Safety

Honda is committed to further advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, which is captured in the Honda global safety slogan "Safety for Everyone." The company has established a global goal to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050. To achieve this goal, Honda is expanding its focus beyond advanced safety and driver assistive technologies alone, to include efforts to augment safety awareness to modify driver behavior and improve the traffic safety ecosystem by working with government, industry and community partners.

Honda operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include the proprietary Honda Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure and next-generation driver and passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch technologies, now on over 9.5 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/safety.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Chris Martin

Honda

Email: Chris_Martin@na.honda.com

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@discoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/indycar-and-motocross-champions-star-in-%22honda-safety-driven%22-edu-1089373