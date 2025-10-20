BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 17 October 2025 were:

647.98p Capital only

660.34p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 39,000 Ordinary shares on 14th October 2025, the Company has 75,416,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,793,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.