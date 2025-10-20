Essity / TORK: New Tork PeakServe Automatic Makes It Easier Than Ever To Ensure a Great Restroom Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Tork expands range of pioneering high-capacity paper hand towel dispensers, launching an automatic model that dispenses at least 500,000 towels per battery set1

Tork, the global leader in professional hygiene and an Essity brand, has launched Tork PeakServe® Automatic, a sensor-activated version of the highest capacity paper towel dispenser on the market.2 Designed to reduce maintenance time during peak restroom traffic hours, Tork PeakServe Automatic delivers a reliable and superior user experience.

"Facility managers depend on Tork PeakServe to reduce run outs during peak times, allowing them to save time spent on constantly monitoring and restocking dispensers," said Josefin Nilsson, Global Brand Innovation Manager, Professional Hygiene at Essity. "With Tork PeakServe Automatic, we're enhancing the efficiency gains that our customers appreciate and meeting a market need for unmatched reliability. With one set of batteries lasting up to five years3 and dispensing at least 500,000 towels, Tork PeakServe Automatic alleviates even more pressure from businesses. Cleaning staff can work more efficiently, users enjoy reliable towel dispensing right when they need it, and the restroom line keeps moving."

More than half of guests (53%) prefer fully automated restrooms.4 Touch-free systems are perceived as more hygienic, but current automatic dispensers are often seen as unreliable due to their quick battery depletion and towel run outs, which create challenges for cleaning staff. With the longest battery life5 and 99.99% jam-free performance,6 Tork PeakServe Automatic helps businesses deliver a consistently superior user - and cleaning staff - experience even during peak traffic times. Tork PeakServe Automatic is also the most intuitive automatic dispenser to use and refill.7 Users can simply wave their hands in front or below it to receive a towel in less than a second.

All solutions within the slim Tork PeakServe range reduce maintenance time for cleaning staff, freeing up their time for other cleaning tasks, streamlining operations and helping to reduce user complaints:

The Tork PeakServe system serves up to 600 more guests before needing a refill. 8 It includes the highest capacity hand towel dispenser on the market 2 and uses 50% compressed towels that serve twice as many visitors. 9 This is especially crucial during peak usage times when towels often run out and cleaners are in high demand.

Cleaning staff can top up dispensers at any time, unlike most roll towel systems that require the entire roll to be used before replacement. This eliminates unnecessary restroom visits to check dispensers or refill them.

All Tork PeakServe dispensers use the same refill, helping facilities to streamline their operations by simplifying ordering, handling and storage.

Tork PeakServe is 99% tab free,10 ensuring that no towel fragments are left behind, reducing both mess and additional work for cleaning staff.

All Tork solutions are designed to support four focus areas of sustainability - materials and packaging; use and waste; carbon and hygiene for all. Tork PeakServe Automatic requires less energy consumption with more than two times towels dispensed per battery set10 compared to other automatic dispensers. In addition, one-at-a-time paper towel dispensing also helps to control consumption and reduce waste.11 Compressed refill bundles save transportation space and reduce environmental impact.12 Lastly, all Tork PeakServe dispensers are certified "Easy to use" for both users and cleaners.13

To learn more about the Tork PeakServe range, including the new Tork PeakServe Automatic, please visit: torkglobal.com/us/en/peakserve

