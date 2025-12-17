Anzeige
24,34024,35008:38
PR Newswire
17.12.2025 08:24 Uhr
Invitation to presentation of Essity's report for quarter 4 and full year 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its report for quarter 4 and full year 2025 on January 22, 2026, at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:
https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-01-22

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".

For additional information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-report-for-quarter-4-and-full-year-2025,c4282008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4282008/3843422.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's report for quarter 4 and full year 2025

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-quarter-4-full-year-2025-invitation,c3496051

Essity Quarter 4 full year 2025 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-report-for-quarter-4-and-full-year-2025-302644426.html

