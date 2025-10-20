Standard Lithium Closes $130 Million Underwritten Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE.A: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium company, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 29,885,057 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of US $4.35 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US $130 million.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley and Evercore ISI as co-lead book-running managers and included BMO Capital Markets, as a book-running manager, Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Roth Capital Partners and Stifel (together, the "Underwriters").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to 4,482,758 additional Common Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable, in whole or in part, for up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund capital expenditures at the South West Arkansas Project and the Franklin Project in East Texas (each, as defined in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)), and for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed, with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, a final prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and filed a final prospectus supplement in the United States (the "U.S.Prospectus Supplement", together with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus Supplements") to the Company's existing base shelf prospectus (the "U.S. Base Shelf Prospectus", together with the Base Shelf Prospectus, the "Base Shelf Prospectuses") forming part of an effective registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-289110) (the "Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

The Offering was made in the United States and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The Prospectus Supplements, the Base Shelf Prospectuses and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplements, the Base Shelf Prospectuses and the Registration Statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) may be obtained upon request by contacting Morgan Stanley Canada Limited: Morgan Stanley and Co. LLC, 180 Varick St, 2nd Floor, or BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) may be obtained upon request by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC: 180 Varick St, 2nd Floor, or Evercore Group L.L.C.: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, territory, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, territory, state or jurisdiction.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated Direct Lithium Extraction and purification process. The Company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively advancing a promising lithium brine resource position in East Texas.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the NYSE American, LLC under the symbol "SLI".

