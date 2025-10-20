Nurminen Logistics Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Nurminen Logistics Oyj lowers its financial guidance for 2025

Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release October 20, 2025, at 4.35 p.m.

Nurminen Logistics Oyj lowers its profit guidance for 2025.

In the 2024 Financial Statements Release published on 27 February 2025, the company estimated that both the net sales (EUR 104.8 million) and the comparable operating profit (EUR 19.1 million) will grow year-on-year.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates, that the net sales will grow, but the comparable operating profit will be slightly behind or on last year's level.

The guidance adjustment is based on an assessment of weaker-than-expected development in the volume of the Baltic operations, and we estimate that the share of the Baltic operations in the Group's revenue will decrease to 25% from 45% last year.

In addition, continued railway network improvement investments in Central Europe have hindered railway transport efficiency more than anticipated due to longer transport times, which has also had a negative impact on the development of the Swedish business area.

The company has continued its development investments in its operations, implemented cost savings of more than one million euros for 2026, and the improvement of Europe's railway infrastructure in the coming years will bring efficiency and competitive advantages to the company.

The company will publish its January-September 2025 Business Review on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

For more information, please contact Olli Pohjanvirta, President and CEO, tel. +358 40?900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

