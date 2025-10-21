Nurminen Logistics Oyj: Nurminen Logistics Expands European Rail Network with New Italy-Sweden Connection

Nurminen Logistics Plc Press release 21 October 2025



Nurminen Logistics launches direct rail freight service between Parma and Sweden, strengthening its position in the European market and offering clients an efficient, low-emission alternative to road transport.

Nurminen Logistics, a Finnish logistics company, is strengthening its European rail operations with the launch of a new direct connection between Parma, Italy, and Sweden. Building on its existing rail services between Modena and Sweden, the new route offers companies greater flexibility and additional options for their logistics needs. To support this expansion and deepen client relationships, Nurminen is also opening a dedicated office in Parma.

The route runs between Parma and Sweden and connects to Nurminen's wholly-owned terminal outside Örebro, providing full control over the logistics chain and ensuring reliable delivery. Parma, located in Northern Italy's key logistics hub, links the country's industrial heartland to Central and Northern Europe and serves as a strategic gateway for northbound transport. The service will launch in week 6 2026, with scheduled weekly departures and a fast transit time of 3 days.

Expansion built on proven expertise

With decades of experience in rail logistics, Nurminen transports over 55,000 wagons annually across the Nordic countries, Europe, and Asia. The new Parma-Sweden route is a natural extension of the company's internationalization strategy, further strengthening its European network.

Rail's superior capacity makes it the most effective solution for long-distance logistics, with the flexibility to handle everything from single pallets to full trains.

"Rail freight delivers efficiency and scale that road transport simply can't match. Our new connection between Parma and Sweden extends our European network and gives our customers a reliable way to move large volumes with short lead time while cutting costs and emissions" says Marjut Linnajärvi, VP, International Rail Operations and Sales at Nurminen Logistics.

Positive climate impact for customers

Demand is growing for sustainable transport between Europe and Scandinavia. By shifting from road to rail, customers reduce Scope 3 emissions and make verifiable progress toward climate targets without sacrificing efficiency.

Nurminen Logistics provides complete door-to-door solutions, including freight forwarding, customs clearance, and terminal services. Through its international rail network, Nurminen connects Scandinavia, Europe and Asia - giving clients access to markets worldwide.

Further information: Marjut Linnajärvi, VP Sales and Rail Operations, Nurminen Logistics+ 358 40 571 5034, marjut.linnajarvi@nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

