Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces the completion of its first Schuldschein private placement, for a total amount of €200 million, split into two tranches of 3 and 5 years, with an average maturity of around 4 years.

The majority of the notes were issued at a floating rate (indexed to 6-month Euribor), with the remainder at a fixed rate.

Initially planned for an amount of €150 million, the placement was oversubscribed by both French and international investors, illustrating the renewed support and confidence of investors in Rémy Cointreau's financial strength.

As part of the Group's active financing management strategy, this transaction enables Rémy Cointreau to further enhance its financial flexibility and diversify its funding sources. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for the Group's general corporate purposes.

Rémy Cointreau appointed Deutsche Bank and Natixis as joint coordinators for this transaction.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,856 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

