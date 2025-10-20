Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Investment to Support Significant Growth Opportunity in the Use of Renewable Fuels

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) ("MTI"), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced an investment at its plant in Usak City, Turkey to support the growth of its Rafinol line of products for the natural oil purification market. Rafinol is supplied from the Usak plant, which is dedicated to the mining and manufacture of adsorbents and bleaching earth used for the purification of both renewable fuels and edible oils.

"This investment supports the strong, ongoing demand we see in the $1.1 billion global natural oil purification market," said D.J. Monagle III, Group President of MTI's Consumer & Specialties segment, which includes natural oil purification. "Renewable fuel accounts for 12% of the total market and is its fastest-growing segment, driven by regulatory changes requiring the increased use of renewable fuels in the United States and Europe. Rafinol is the leading technology servicing this market."

The investment in Usak will allow customers to continue to take advantage of MTI's key differentiators, including the unique nature of its mineral reserves, geographically well-positioned mining and manufacturing operations, superior performance of its products, and technical and applications support.

MTI's natural oil purification business consists of two product lines under the Rafinol brand. The first product line is used for the purification of biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel, with its powerful adsorption properties helping to remove even the highest impurities from feedstocks derived from used vegetable oils, grease, and animal fats. The second product line provides bleaching earths and adsorbents for the clarification of commonly used consumer oils and fats, including hard-to-bleach oils.

"Our investment in natural oil purification is one of several long-term, sustainable growth drivers for our company and in line with our continued expansion into higher-growth, consumer-oriented markets that are aligned with macro trends," said Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is also a clear example of MTI's ability to apply our core technologies to our mineral reserves in order to drive solutions for our customers' most complex problems."

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize global mineral reserves with our core technologies and applications to deliver innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024.

