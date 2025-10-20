Quadient and Evri Expand Strategic Partnership to Boost Out-of-Home Delivery Network

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, is pleased to announce an extended partnership with Evri, the UK's premier parcel delivery company.

Under the new agreement, Evri will be activating 2,000 additional Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers across the UK in the coming months. This rollout will significantly strengthen the company's out-of-home delivery options while advancing Quadient's continued investment in an open, carrier-agnostic locker network.

The initiative responds to growing consumer demand for convenient, secure, and sustainable parcel services, particularly driven by the rise of consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplaces. As part of the collaboration, Evri will adopt a significant share of Quadient's open locker network in the UK, including the award-winning Drop Box functionality that simplifies parcel returns and enhances the customer experience.

"We're committed to providing innovative delivery solutions that meet the needs of our customers." said Pauline Potter, Director of Transformation at Evri. "By reinforcing our relationship with Quadient, we are enhancing our network of pick-up and drop-off locations, making parcel delivery and returns more accessible and convenient for consumers. This forms part of our wider ambition to grow our ParcelShop and Locker network to over 25,000 locations by 2030, a move that will more than double Evri parcel drop off locations for customers and clients. Our choice of Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers aligns with our mission to stay ahead of growing parcel volumes and deliver a seamless experience for our customers."

Open to all carriers and services, Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers provide secure 24/7 access for deliveries, returns, exchanges, and other services, offering unmatched convenience in both urban and rural areas. Evri was the first UK carrier to introduce Quadient's Drop Box and Printer capabilities in February 2023, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation in last-mile logistics. As long-standing partners, both companies continue to align their strategies to meet the evolving expectations of businesses and consumers, with a focus on flexibility, accessibility, security and convenience.

"This partnership extension reflects a shared vision to reshape last-mile delivery and make it smarter, more convenient, and more sustainable," said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, EVP Parcel Locker Solutions Europe, Quadient. "By combining Evri's nationwide reach with our open locker technology, we're creating an ecosystem that meets evolving consumer expectations and supports a greener, more efficient logistics model."

Gary Winter, Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives, Quadient, and David Saenz, Chief Commercial Officer, Evri, will host a joint session titled "Out of Home Is Changing - How Carriers Can Lead with Locker Infrastructure" at Post and Parcel Expo on October 22nd, 2.00 pm.Learn more about Quadient's open locker network and its benefits to carriers, businesses, and consumers at parcelpending.com/en-gb.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Kiley Ribordy Joe Scolaro, Quadient Walker Sands Global Press Relations Manager Senior PR Director +1 203-301-3673 quadientpr@walkersands.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

About Evri

Evri Group brings together Evri, DHL eCommerce UK - which in 2026 will be rebranded Evri Premium, a network of DHL - customs clearance and logistics specialist Coll-8 and business letters leader UK Mail, to create the UK's premier parcel delivery company. The combined Evri Group will deliver more than 1 billion parcels and a further 1 billion business letters annually. Evri, the core operating brand, currently delivers around 900 million parcels a year, and is on a mission to be the most convenient way to send, receive and return parcels, without costing the earth.

Working with everyone from Europe's top retailers, marketplaces and pre-loved sites to gift-givers, the roots of Evri can be traced back to Yorkshire in 1974. The business has grown over the last five decades and now has a team of 12,000+ employees and 30,000+ couriers, as well as a growing network of more than 10,000+ ParcelShops and Lockers and 500+ state-of-the-art hubs and depots. Following its acquisition of Coll-8, an Irish independent customs clearance and logistics specialist, and merger with DHL eCommerce UK, Evri Group continues to enhance its international capability and enable world trade. Evri has close to 4 million independent 5-star Trustpilot reviews, an average courier rating of 4.6/5, reflecting a strong commitment to customer experience. Find out more at www.evri.com.

Evri Group press contact

For any enquiries relating to Evri Group or its companies; Evri, DHL eCommerce UK, UK Mail and Coll-8, please contact: prteam@evri.com.