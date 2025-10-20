Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 octobre/October 2025) - Bolt Metals Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty five (25) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 4,378,388 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 22, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Bolt Metals Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque vingt-cinq (25) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 4 378 388 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 22 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 23 OCT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 23 OCT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 23 OCT 2025 Symbol/Symbole: BOLT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 097692 40 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA097692 40 4 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 097692305/CA0976923056

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)