

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research shows that as men get older, their sperm can build up more harmful DNA mutations, which can increase the chances of passing genetic changes to their children, potentially raising the risk of certain diseases in the next generation.



Scientists from Wellcome Sanger Institute and King's College London used a powerful new tool called NanoSeq to study 81 sperm samples from men aged 24 to 75. This tool allowed them to closely examine how mutations form and which genes they affect.



The results showed that mutations happen more often in older men. Some of these mutations are called 'selfish' because they give sperm cells an advantage of helping them grow and multiply faster than normal cells. Over time, chances are that these 'selfish' cells take over the other cells. Many of these mutations are already known to be linked to developmental disorders and cancer.



They found that about 2 percent of sperm from men in their 30s carried harmful mutations. This increased to 3-5 percent in men over 43. By age 70, about 4.5 percent of sperm had potentially dangerous mutations.



They also identified 40 genes that were affected by these 'selfish' mutations, which will help future research connect specific gene changes to specific health risks.



However, not all mutations are passed on to children. Some can lower the chances of successful reproduction, for example, by affecting embryo development.



Notably, more research is needed to fully understand how these DNA changes in older men impact their children's health. But this study helps scientists to have a clearer picture of how these mutations build up with age.



