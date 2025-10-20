paid Announces YouTube as Title Partner for 2025 Creator Marketing Summit

The event is a gathering of the top marketers, creators, and brand leaders in North America.

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / paid, a leading creator-marketing platform powering campaigns for top brands, today announced YouTube as its title partner for the highly-anticipated 2025 Creator Marketing Summit. This announcement builds on paid's and YouTube's ongoing collaboration and the event will feature top marketers, brand leaders, and macro creators in North America.

"YouTube joining us as title sponsor highlights the strong momentum we continue to see on the channel," said Bryan Gold, CEO at paid. "YouTube has always been a great place for creators, and we're excited to see new products and features that continue to enable excellence in the category. The 2025 Creator Marketing Summit will further showcase how YouTube's vision is pushing the industry forward."

The event will feature industry leaders from the world's most recognized brands and top creators across a variety of platforms. The event will also host leaders from major social platforms to drive conversation around the evolving landscape of creator marketing and brand partnerships.

The summit's agenda includes forward-looking sessions on topics such as:

The Power Shift: Why the Future Belongs to Creators - Exploring how creators are driving platform innovation and becoming the go-to voices for audiences worldwide

How creator content is giving every marketing touchpoint a makeover - Discussing the impact of internet culture and creator trends on advertising strategy

AI and influence: The future of creator authenticity - Analyzing how AI is redefining traditional notions of genuine influence

From social to streaming: How creators are building a CTV pipeline - Examining how marketers are extending creator-first campaigns into living rooms

YouTube's participation as title partner underscores the platform's powerful leading role in the creator economy. With billions of monthly logged-in users YouTube helps brands reach highly-engaged Millennial and Gen Z viewers through the content they already love. "The Creator Marketing Summit represents the kind of forward-thinking approach to brand partnerships that benefits creators, brands, and audiences alike.

The event will also feature a unique "Creator Bodega" experience and conclude with "Cocktails & Creators" networking, providing attendees with opportunities to connect with industry leaders and discover emerging brands in the creator economy. YouTube will also be hosting a session with YouTube's Celia Salsi and popular YouTube creator Haley Kalil.

The Creator Marketing Summit builds on paid's mission to power all brand collaborations across the creator economy, supporting campaigns for Fortune 500 brands while providing creators with an unparalleled environment to do what they love-create.

The 2025 Creator Marketing Summit will be held at the historic Hall des Lumières in New York City on October 23rd. For more information about the event, please visit hashtagpaid.com/creator-marketing-summit .

