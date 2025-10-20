Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously disclosed (see Sasquatch's news release dated October 14, 2025) acquisition of 14 mineral claims (the "Claims") covering approximately 1,636 hectares located on Mount Sicker on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of October 10, 2025, with Justin Deveault and 802213 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendors").

Of particular interest within the Claims is an area where new logging roads have been constructed, revealing a large and previously undetected area of mineralization running at surface. This area is shown below in Map 1 and in Photographs 1 and 2, respectively, and is referred to as Copper Road (formerly known as the 911 occurrence, as the discovering prospector was a paramedic).

Map 1 - Copper Road area showing mineralized road material and potential hard rock zone.

Photograph 1 - New logging road cuts through large area of mineralized rock.

Photograph 2 - Close up of a chunk of material used to build a section of the new logging road.

Sasquatch already holds another claim area on Mount Sicker containing large volumes of waste rock (for example, see our news release dated February 26, 2025), and the Company is developing a plan to recover minerals from that waste, including gold, silver, copper and zinc, using a non-intrusive ore sorting strategy (see our news release dated October 9, 2024), while also reclaiming the site. The new Claims, and in particular the Copper Road area, may be suitable for a similar recovery method. In coming weeks, the Company plans to better ascertain the volume and grades of mineralized rock where it has been used in the construction of this new stretch of logging road, which by observation appears to be at least 470m long (and indicated in red on Map 1 above).

Moreover, attention to the mineralized material in the logging road has led to a closer examination of the immediate area around it, and numerous large outcrops of mineralization have been observed at surface within the yellow area outlined in Map 1, above (the "Hard Rock Zone"). It is planned that the Hard Rock Zone will be mapped, sampled and compared against previously collected geological and geophysical surveys over the coming weeks.

To acquire the Claims the Company issued an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to the Vendors. The Shares were issued at a price of $0.06 per Share, representing a purchase price of $120,000. The Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring February 21, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company also granted a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Claims to each Vendor. Sasquatch has the right to repurchase one-half of each NSR by paying $1,000,000 to the respective Vendor at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production on the Claims.

Peter Smith, the Company's CEO, commented, "The addition of these new areas is highly significant, in that it potentially both adds new high-grade waste to our larger reclamation strategy, and also adds the prospect of a new hard rock deposit discovery. Given that we already had plans to engage in ore-sorting just a short distance away at the old Tyee, Lenora and Richard III sites, new waste at Copper Road could add volume to our plan without adding much capital cost. In addition, given the rich mining history on Mount Sicker we know the area has been host to several economic deposits in the past, and it's possible the construction of these new logging roads has uncovered yet another large mineralized area that previously went undetected."

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly the acquisition is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. All of Sasquatch's directors, other than Mr. Deveault, who abstained from voting, unanimously approved the related party transaction. The Company did not file a material change report respecting the related party transaction at least 21 days prior to the closing date for the transaction, which is reasonable in the circumstances given the MI 61-101 exemptions described above.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, and the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia.

The Company owns its interest in the Mount Sicker Property outright, subject to an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty. Sasquatch has the irrevocable right and option until July 2030 to conduct exploration on the Blue Grouse Property and to remove and process minerals from the surface and near-surface, including without limitation from the mineral "waste rock" and near-surface exposures up to a depth of 10m from surface. The Company owns its interest in the Santana Property outright.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

