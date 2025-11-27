Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is acquiring 14 mineral claims (the "Slesse Gold Claims" or the "Claims") covering approximately 1,989 hectares south of Chilliwack in British Columbia, near the USA border. 11 of the Claims covering approximately 1,567 hectares have been acquired pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated as of November 27, 2025 with Justin Deveault (the "Vendor", and a director of the Company). Sasquatch has made an application through BC MinFile for the remaining 3 Claims covering approximately 422 hectares. The application process is expected to take between 60 to 120 days before the registration of these 3 Claims is confirmed.

The 11 Claims acquired via the Agreement are depicted in Figure 1 below, while the additional 3 Claims applied for extend north and encompass the former Mountain Goat Mines (two mines approximately 500 meters apart), which were active in the early 1900s and contain several historic mining waste piles. A number of samples were taken from the Slesse Gold Claims area (also depicted in Figure 1), and waste piles and other mineralization in the extended zone will be evaluated if the additional Claim areas are successfully added.





Figure 1 - Slesse Gold Claims Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/276134_748834861464d891_002full.jpg

Sasquatch's CEO, Pete Smith, said "In early November, Sasquatch sponsored an expedition into what is known as the Slesse Gold Claims area, which carries straight through to the USA border and, at its southern end, is within 150 meters of the Boundary Red Mountain Gold Mine. Although the area was previously accessible using an old logging/mining road, this road has been overgrown and now must be navigated by foot, thus requiring at least an overnight trip in to properly evaluate. Due to the remote location, the area has not, as far as we know, been thoroughly investigated from the Canadian side, but we are confident that rehabilitation of the old road is an option if warranted. Upon returning, prospectors led by Sasquatch director Justin Devault reported extensive apparent mineralization, including thousands of large float boulders, large outcrops, and extensive quartz veins. We've taken a number of samples and we look forward to reporting results once received. In addition, Sasquatch has applied to extend the claim area north to encompass the old Mountain Goat Mines. These historic mines appear to contain a number of large waste piles that are of particular interest to the Company. Given that mining occurred over 100 years ago, our hope is that the waste may still contain high levels of gold and/or other precious minerals. In addition, historic exploration from the Mountain Goat Mines area, as reported on Minfile, suggests there are gold-bearing quartz veins of considerable grade."

Some additional photos from the Slesse Gold Claims area are included below.





Photograph 1 - Sample taken at Slesse Gold Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/276134_748834861464d891_003full.jpg





Photograph 2 - Quartz vein sample from Slesse Gold Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/276134_748834861464d891_004full.jpg





Photograph 3 - Apparent mineralization running up the mountain side at Slesse Gold Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8796/276134_748834861464d891_005full.jpg

Under the Agreement, the Vendor has transferred the 11 Claims governed thereunder in exchange for a covenant from Sasquatch to use the Vendor for all appropriate exploration activities on such Claims, provided that: such use and activities are in compliance with all applicable laws; the Vendor has the requisite availability, resources, personnel and expertise to conduct such exploration activities; and the Vendor's rates for such exploration activities are no greater than average market rates for such activities. Sasquatch has also granted the Vendor a 2% net smelter returns royalty on such Claims, with an option to buy back one-half of the NSR at any time for $1,000,000.

Justin Deveault is a director of the Company, and accordingly the Agreement is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. Sasquatch's directors, with Mr. Deveault abstaining, unanimously approved the Agreement, and no director expressed any contrary view in connection with such approval. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to execution of the Agreement and closing the acquisition thereunder, which is reasonable in the circumstances given the MI 61-101 exemptions described above.

About Sasquatch Resources Corp.

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, and the Slesse Gold Claims near Chilliwack Lake, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of its mineral properties, the proposed work programs on its mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of its mineral properties. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276134

