VoltaGrid LLC: VoltaGrid and Halliburton Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Distributed Power Solutions for the Global Data Center Industry

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid, a leading provider of distributed power and energy solutions, and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), a global leader in energy services and technology, have signed an agreement to establish a strategic collaboration focused on delivering distributed power generation solutions for data centers worldwide, with the initial roll-out targeted for the Middle East.

Under this agreement, VoltaGrid and Halliburton will combine their complementary strengths to develop, deploy, and operate advanced, efficient, and sustainable power generation systems utilizing turbines, reciprocating engines, and VoltaGrid's proprietary QPac platform. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, lower-emission energy infrastructure in a rapidly expanding digital and industrial landscape.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

Through the venture, Halliburton will leverage its global operational footprint, local infrastructure, and regional regulatory expertise, while VoltaGrid will contribute its proprietary engineering design, technology innovation, and procurement capabilities. Together, the companies plan to offer turnkey distributed power generation solutions tailored to the needs of regional data centers based on a proven platform.

The collaboration will enable VoltaGrid's existing large-scale data center customer base access to a global footprint via Halliburton's operational excellence, that is well suited for execution certainty, reliability, and performance.

"We are pleased to partner with VoltaGrid in bringing innovative power generation technologies to Halliburton's global marketplace," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO at Halliburton. "This initiative underscores Halliburton's efforts to enable sustainable energy solutions through strong collaboration and operational expertise."

"This collaboration with Halliburton represents a significant milestone in VoltaGrid's global strategy and builds off a trusting and well-established relationship between the companies," said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. "By combining our advanced distributed power systems with Halliburton's global scale and operational excellence, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable and efficient energy solutions in key emerging markets."

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is a U.S.-based clean energy innovator providing ultra-responsive, low-emission natural gas power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and grid resiliency. Its proprietary platform combines industry-leading performance with modular, scalable deployment, making VoltaGrid the preferred partner for next-generation energy infrastructure.

For Halliburton Investors:

David Coleman

investors@halliburton.com

281-871-2688

For Media Relations:

Alexandra Franceschi

pr@halliburton.com

281-871-3602

For VoltaGrid Investors:

Nathan Ough

VoltaGrid LLC

Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

Micah Foster

VoltaGrid LLC

Micah.Foster@VoltaGrid.com