

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a cap that had restricted Boeing's 737 MAX production to 38 aircraft per month since January 2024, allowing the company to increase production to 42 aircraft per month.



After an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 was discovered to be missing four crucial bolts during a mid-air emergency, the restriction was put in place.



Before authorizing the slight increase, the FAA stated that its inspectors carried out 'extensive reviews' of Boeing's production lines, stressing that the modification would be made 'safely.'



The ruling is a significant turning point in Boeing's efforts to bounce back from a protracted safety crisis and win back regulators' and customers' trust.



According to a person familiar with the situation, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg of the decision on Friday. Boeing thanked its workers, suppliers, and the FAA for their cooperation and stated that it intends to act swiftly to achieve the new production rate.



As it increases production of the 737 MAX, a key model in its commercial aircraft portfolio, the company stated that safety and quality continue to be its top priorities.



