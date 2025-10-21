

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The franc climbed to near an 11-month high of 0.9214 against the euro and near a 2-week high of 190.54 against the yen.



The franc rose to 1.0606 against the pound and 0.7906 against the greenback, from its early 4-day lows of 1.0663 and 0.7943, respectively.



The franc is seen finding resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 191.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the pound and 0.78 against the greenback.



