

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market bounced sharply higher again on Monday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 1,425 points or 2.8 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 49,180-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the board, especially among the finance, technology and automobile sectors.



For the day, the index skyrocketed 1,603.35 points or 3.37 percent to finish at the daily high of 49,185.50 after moving as low as 48,254.83.



Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 3.90 percent, while Mazda Motor spiked 3.05 percent, Toyota Motor jumped 2.37 percent, Honda Motor rallied 3.13 percent, Softbank Group skyrocketed 8.49 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 4.14 percent, Mizuho Financial surged 6.19 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial strengthened 4.72 percent, Mitsubishi Electric advanced 2.94 percent, Sony Group improved 2.79 percent, Panasonic Holdings climbed 1.78 percent and Hitachi gained 1.92 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.



The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.



The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.



Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.



Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.



Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.



