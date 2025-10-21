

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its first-quarter total iron ore production slightly decreased 1% to 64.08 million tonnes from 64.62 million tonnes in the prior year.



Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the first quarter was 62.02 million tonnes down from 63.36 million tonnes in the previous year.



Total WAIO production for the quarter also decreased to 70.25 million tonnes from 71.59 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.



The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.



Iron ore production guidance for fiscal year 26 remains unchanged at between 251 and 262 Mt, 284 and 296 Mt on a 100% basis.



Total copper production for the first quarter increased 4% to 494 thousand tonnes from last year.



Copper production guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged at between 1.800 million tonnes and 2.000 million tonnes.



