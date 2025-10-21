

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), the Australian mining and metals company, reported modest gains in first-quarter alumina and aluminium production, along with a substantial increase in manganese output.



Quarterly Alumina production rose by 1%, driven by Brazil Alumina operating above its nameplate capacity and Worsley Alumina benefiting from improved bauxite supply and the completion of scheduled calciner maintenance.



Aluminium production for the quarter also saw a 1% increase, with Hillside Aluminium continuing to test its maximum technical limits. Mozal Aluminium boosted output by 3%, despite halting pot relining due to uncertainty around future electricity supply.



Manganese production jumped 33%, as Australia Manganese successfully implemented its operational recovery plan and increased export shipments. South Africa Manganese also contributed with a strong performance early in the year.



The company confirmed that its production guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged across all operations.



