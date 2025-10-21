

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million Class A ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of US$6.00 per share.



The Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading on October 21, 2025, under the symbol BGIN.



The company expects total gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be approximately US$30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.



The company has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable within 45 days after the closing of this Offering, to purchase up to 15% additional Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



The company plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the Offering for the purchase and/or construction of mining farms, the research and development of new proprietary chips to be used in cryptocurrency mining machines; and for general corporate purposes.



