Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGL3 | ISIN: HK0536032532 | Ticker-Symbol: T2E
Stuttgart
20.10.25 | 07:42
0,100 Euro
+2,04 % +0,002
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRADELINK ELECTRONIC COMMERCE LTD0,100+2,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.