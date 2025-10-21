

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance data from the UK is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK public sector finance data. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 20.7 billion in September from GBP 18 billion in August.



In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due.



At 5.00 am ET, Statistics Iceland publishes harmonized consumer prices data. Also, unemployment from Croatia is due.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



