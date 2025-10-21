Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

21 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7520 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 20 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1810.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1838.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1827.7520

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,723,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,723,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1827.3549 13,000 BATS 1828.4894 7,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 162 1822.00 08:31:44 00077530358TRLO0 XLON 119 1822.00 08:31:44 00077530359TRLO0 XLON 306 1824.00 08:54:19 00077531175TRLO0 XLON 315 1824.00 08:55:11 00077531186TRLO0 XLON 300 1824.00 08:57:05 00077531222TRLO0 XLON 323 1824.00 08:59:00 00077531260TRLO0 XLON 304 1836.00 09:04:25 00077531367TRLO0 XLON 309 1832.00 09:05:04 00077531379TRLO0 XLON 316 1832.00 09:10:25 00077531478TRLO0 XLON 330 1810.00 09:32:20 00077532056TRLO0 XLON 263 1822.00 10:25:45 00077533111TRLO0 XLON 29 1822.00 10:25:45 00077533112TRLO0 XLON 292 1820.00 10:29:38 00077533166TRLO0 XLON 8 1820.00 10:55:36 00077533635TRLO0 XLON 350 1818.00 11:01:41 00077533783TRLO0 XLON 272 1812.00 11:01:41 00077533784TRLO0 XLON 332 1818.00 11:42:57 00077534771TRLO0 XLON 301 1818.00 11:42:57 00077534769TRLO0 BATE 104 1818.00 11:42:57 00077534770TRLO0 BATE 141 1818.00 11:42:57 00077534772TRLO0 BATE 282 1824.00 12:06:05 00077535275TRLO0 XLON 263 1824.00 12:18:37 00077535506TRLO0 XLON 9 1824.00 12:18:37 00077535507TRLO0 XLON 282 1830.00 12:30:35 00077535810TRLO0 BATE 263 1830.00 12:32:48 00077535836TRLO0 XLON 13 1830.00 12:32:48 00077535837TRLO0 XLON 7 1830.00 12:35:48 00077535891TRLO0 BATE 19 1830.00 12:39:31 00077535973TRLO0 BATE 10 1830.00 12:43:36 00077536072TRLO0 BATE 43 1828.00 12:43:36 00077536074TRLO0 XLON 263 1828.00 12:43:36 00077536075TRLO0 XLON 75 1828.00 12:43:36 00077536076TRLO0 XLON 472 1828.00 12:43:36 00077536073TRLO0 BATE 267 1828.00 12:59:20 00077536295TRLO0 XLON 49 1828.00 12:59:20 00077536296TRLO0 XLON 112 1824.00 13:09:01 00077536460TRLO0 XLON 193 1824.00 13:09:01 00077536461TRLO0 XLON 3 1824.00 13:09:01 00077536457TRLO0 BATE 247 1824.00 13:09:01 00077536458TRLO0 BATE 279 1824.00 13:09:01 00077536459TRLO0 BATE 25 1820.00 13:18:53 00077536780TRLO0 BATE 234 1820.00 13:18:53 00077536781TRLO0 BATE 276 1826.00 13:51:54 00077537558TRLO0 XLON 194 1824.00 13:58:58 00077537773TRLO0 BATE 315 1826.00 14:02:35 00077537855TRLO0 XLON 310 1826.00 14:13:38 00077538075TRLO0 XLON 317 1826.00 14:13:38 00077538078TRLO0 XLON 39 1824.00 14:13:38 00077538076TRLO0 BATE 260 1824.00 14:13:38 00077538077TRLO0 BATE 286 1824.00 14:13:38 00077538079TRLO0 BATE 295 1826.00 14:29:38 00077538500TRLO0 XLON 244 1826.00 14:34:17 00077538779TRLO0 BATE 11 1826.00 14:36:46 00077538918TRLO0 XLON 276 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539427TRLO0 XLON 100 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539428TRLO0 XLON 181 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539429TRLO0 XLON 296 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539430TRLO0 XLON 234 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539425TRLO0 BATE 267 1828.00 14:45:03 00077539426TRLO0 BATE 103 1826.00 14:54:37 00077539817TRLO0 XLON 80 1828.00 14:57:03 00077539945TRLO0 BATE 199 1828.00 14:57:03 00077539946TRLO0 BATE 22 1826.00 14:59:48 00077540110TRLO0 BATE 193 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540362TRLO0 XLON 301 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540363TRLO0 XLON 306 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540364TRLO0 XLON 250 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540359TRLO0 BATE 39 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540360TRLO0 BATE 250 1826.00 15:04:41 00077540361TRLO0 BATE 177 1824.00 15:04:42 00077540365TRLO0 XLON 130 1824.00 15:04:42 00077540366TRLO0 XLON 382 1830.00 15:24:06 00077541335TRLO0 XLON 269 1830.00 15:24:06 00077541334TRLO0 BATE 27 1830.00 15:24:08 00077541340TRLO0 BATE 15 1830.00 15:24:12 00077541344TRLO0 BATE 8 1830.00 15:24:16 00077541348TRLO0 BATE 115 1830.00 15:27:06 00077541488TRLO0 XLON 73 1830.00 15:27:06 00077541489TRLO0 XLON 320 1832.00 15:31:51 00077541857TRLO0 XLON 230 1832.00 15:32:26 00077541901TRLO0 BATE 307 1830.00 15:36:12 00077542082TRLO0 XLON 269 1830.00 15:36:12 00077542080TRLO0 BATE 234 1830.00 15:36:12 00077542081TRLO0 BATE 133 1838.00 15:45:10 00077542734TRLO0 XLON 22 1838.00 15:45:10 00077542735TRLO0 XLON 174 1838.00 15:45:10 00077542736TRLO0 XLON 260 1838.00 15:53:06 00077543219TRLO0 BATE 270 1838.00 15:54:17 00077543284TRLO0 XLON 318 1838.00 15:54:17 00077543285TRLO0 XLON 265 1838.00 15:54:17 00077543283TRLO0 BATE 40 1838.00 15:59:59 00077543532TRLO0 XLON 337 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544345TRLO0 XLON 261 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544346TRLO0 XLON 9 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544350TRLO0 XLON 239 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544344TRLO0 BATE 90 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544347TRLO0 BATE 140 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544348TRLO0 BATE 275 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544349TRLO0 BATE 306 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544351TRLO0 XLON 191 1838.00 16:11:47 00077544352TRLO0 BATE 184 1838.00 16:23:50 00077545213TRLO0 XLON

