Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7520 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
20 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
20,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1810.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1838.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1827.7520
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,723,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,723,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1827.3549
13,000
BATS
1828.4894
7,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
162
1822.00
08:31:44
00077530358TRLO0
XLON
119
1822.00
08:31:44
00077530359TRLO0
XLON
306
1824.00
08:54:19
00077531175TRLO0
XLON
315
1824.00
08:55:11
00077531186TRLO0
XLON
300
1824.00
08:57:05
00077531222TRLO0
XLON
323
1824.00
08:59:00
00077531260TRLO0
XLON
304
1836.00
09:04:25
00077531367TRLO0
XLON
309
1832.00
09:05:04
00077531379TRLO0
XLON
316
1832.00
09:10:25
00077531478TRLO0
XLON
330
1810.00
09:32:20
00077532056TRLO0
XLON
263
1822.00
10:25:45
00077533111TRLO0
XLON
29
1822.00
10:25:45
00077533112TRLO0
XLON
292
1820.00
10:29:38
00077533166TRLO0
XLON
8
1820.00
10:55:36
00077533635TRLO0
XLON
350
1818.00
11:01:41
00077533783TRLO0
XLON
272
1812.00
11:01:41
00077533784TRLO0
XLON
332
1818.00
11:42:57
00077534771TRLO0
XLON
301
1818.00
11:42:57
00077534769TRLO0
BATE
104
1818.00
11:42:57
00077534770TRLO0
BATE
141
1818.00
11:42:57
00077534772TRLO0
BATE
282
1824.00
12:06:05
00077535275TRLO0
XLON
263
1824.00
12:18:37
00077535506TRLO0
XLON
9
1824.00
12:18:37
00077535507TRLO0
XLON
282
1830.00
12:30:35
00077535810TRLO0
BATE
263
1830.00
12:32:48
00077535836TRLO0
XLON
13
1830.00
12:32:48
00077535837TRLO0
XLON
7
1830.00
12:35:48
00077535891TRLO0
BATE
19
1830.00
12:39:31
00077535973TRLO0
BATE
10
1830.00
12:43:36
00077536072TRLO0
BATE
43
1828.00
12:43:36
00077536074TRLO0
XLON
263
1828.00
12:43:36
00077536075TRLO0
XLON
75
1828.00
12:43:36
00077536076TRLO0
XLON
472
1828.00
12:43:36
00077536073TRLO0
BATE
267
1828.00
12:59:20
00077536295TRLO0
XLON
49
1828.00
12:59:20
00077536296TRLO0
XLON
112
1824.00
13:09:01
00077536460TRLO0
XLON
193
1824.00
13:09:01
00077536461TRLO0
XLON
3
1824.00
13:09:01
00077536457TRLO0
BATE
247
1824.00
13:09:01
00077536458TRLO0
BATE
279
1824.00
13:09:01
00077536459TRLO0
BATE
25
1820.00
13:18:53
00077536780TRLO0
BATE
234
1820.00
13:18:53
00077536781TRLO0
BATE
276
1826.00
13:51:54
00077537558TRLO0
XLON
194
1824.00
13:58:58
00077537773TRLO0
BATE
315
1826.00
14:02:35
00077537855TRLO0
XLON
310
1826.00
14:13:38
00077538075TRLO0
XLON
317
1826.00
14:13:38
00077538078TRLO0
XLON
39
1824.00
14:13:38
00077538076TRLO0
BATE
260
1824.00
14:13:38
00077538077TRLO0
BATE
286
1824.00
14:13:38
00077538079TRLO0
BATE
295
1826.00
14:29:38
00077538500TRLO0
XLON
244
1826.00
14:34:17
00077538779TRLO0
BATE
11
1826.00
14:36:46
00077538918TRLO0
XLON
276
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539427TRLO0
XLON
100
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539428TRLO0
XLON
181
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539429TRLO0
XLON
296
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539430TRLO0
XLON
234
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539425TRLO0
BATE
267
1828.00
14:45:03
00077539426TRLO0
BATE
103
1826.00
14:54:37
00077539817TRLO0
XLON
80
1828.00
14:57:03
00077539945TRLO0
BATE
199
1828.00
14:57:03
00077539946TRLO0
BATE
22
1826.00
14:59:48
00077540110TRLO0
BATE
193
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540362TRLO0
XLON
301
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540363TRLO0
XLON
306
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540364TRLO0
XLON
250
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540359TRLO0
BATE
39
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540360TRLO0
BATE
250
1826.00
15:04:41
00077540361TRLO0
BATE
177
1824.00
15:04:42
00077540365TRLO0
XLON
130
1824.00
15:04:42
00077540366TRLO0
XLON
382
1830.00
15:24:06
00077541335TRLO0
XLON
269
1830.00
15:24:06
00077541334TRLO0
BATE
27
1830.00
15:24:08
00077541340TRLO0
BATE
15
1830.00
15:24:12
00077541344TRLO0
BATE
8
1830.00
15:24:16
00077541348TRLO0
BATE
115
1830.00
15:27:06
00077541488TRLO0
XLON
73
1830.00
15:27:06
00077541489TRLO0
XLON
320
1832.00
15:31:51
00077541857TRLO0
XLON
230
1832.00
15:32:26
00077541901TRLO0
BATE
307
1830.00
15:36:12
00077542082TRLO0
XLON
269
1830.00
15:36:12
00077542080TRLO0
BATE
234
1830.00
15:36:12
00077542081TRLO0
BATE
133
1838.00
15:45:10
00077542734TRLO0
XLON
22
1838.00
15:45:10
00077542735TRLO0
XLON
174
1838.00
15:45:10
00077542736TRLO0
XLON
260
1838.00
15:53:06
00077543219TRLO0
BATE
270
1838.00
15:54:17
00077543284TRLO0
XLON
318
1838.00
15:54:17
00077543285TRLO0
XLON
265
1838.00
15:54:17
00077543283TRLO0
BATE
40
1838.00
15:59:59
00077543532TRLO0
XLON
337
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544345TRLO0
XLON
261
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544346TRLO0
XLON
9
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544350TRLO0
XLON
239
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544344TRLO0
BATE
90
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544347TRLO0
BATE
140
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544348TRLO0
BATE
275
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544349TRLO0
BATE
306
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544351TRLO0
XLON
191
1838.00
16:11:47
00077544352TRLO0
BATE
184
1838.00
16:23:50
00077545213TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916