Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:03
21,200 Euro
-1,85 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1827.7520 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

20 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1810.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1838.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1827.7520

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,723,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,723,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1827.3549

13,000

BATS

1828.4894

7,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

162

1822.00

08:31:44

00077530358TRLO0

XLON

119

1822.00

08:31:44

00077530359TRLO0

XLON

306

1824.00

08:54:19

00077531175TRLO0

XLON

315

1824.00

08:55:11

00077531186TRLO0

XLON

300

1824.00

08:57:05

00077531222TRLO0

XLON

323

1824.00

08:59:00

00077531260TRLO0

XLON

304

1836.00

09:04:25

00077531367TRLO0

XLON

309

1832.00

09:05:04

00077531379TRLO0

XLON

316

1832.00

09:10:25

00077531478TRLO0

XLON

330

1810.00

09:32:20

00077532056TRLO0

XLON

263

1822.00

10:25:45

00077533111TRLO0

XLON

29

1822.00

10:25:45

00077533112TRLO0

XLON

292

1820.00

10:29:38

00077533166TRLO0

XLON

8

1820.00

10:55:36

00077533635TRLO0

XLON

350

1818.00

11:01:41

00077533783TRLO0

XLON

272

1812.00

11:01:41

00077533784TRLO0

XLON

332

1818.00

11:42:57

00077534771TRLO0

XLON

301

1818.00

11:42:57

00077534769TRLO0

BATE

104

1818.00

11:42:57

00077534770TRLO0

BATE

141

1818.00

11:42:57

00077534772TRLO0

BATE

282

1824.00

12:06:05

00077535275TRLO0

XLON

263

1824.00

12:18:37

00077535506TRLO0

XLON

9

1824.00

12:18:37

00077535507TRLO0

XLON

282

1830.00

12:30:35

00077535810TRLO0

BATE

263

1830.00

12:32:48

00077535836TRLO0

XLON

13

1830.00

12:32:48

00077535837TRLO0

XLON

7

1830.00

12:35:48

00077535891TRLO0

BATE

19

1830.00

12:39:31

00077535973TRLO0

BATE

10

1830.00

12:43:36

00077536072TRLO0

BATE

43

1828.00

12:43:36

00077536074TRLO0

XLON

263

1828.00

12:43:36

00077536075TRLO0

XLON

75

1828.00

12:43:36

00077536076TRLO0

XLON

472

1828.00

12:43:36

00077536073TRLO0

BATE

267

1828.00

12:59:20

00077536295TRLO0

XLON

49

1828.00

12:59:20

00077536296TRLO0

XLON

112

1824.00

13:09:01

00077536460TRLO0

XLON

193

1824.00

13:09:01

00077536461TRLO0

XLON

3

1824.00

13:09:01

00077536457TRLO0

BATE

247

1824.00

13:09:01

00077536458TRLO0

BATE

279

1824.00

13:09:01

00077536459TRLO0

BATE

25

1820.00

13:18:53

00077536780TRLO0

BATE

234

1820.00

13:18:53

00077536781TRLO0

BATE

276

1826.00

13:51:54

00077537558TRLO0

XLON

194

1824.00

13:58:58

00077537773TRLO0

BATE

315

1826.00

14:02:35

00077537855TRLO0

XLON

310

1826.00

14:13:38

00077538075TRLO0

XLON

317

1826.00

14:13:38

00077538078TRLO0

XLON

39

1824.00

14:13:38

00077538076TRLO0

BATE

260

1824.00

14:13:38

00077538077TRLO0

BATE

286

1824.00

14:13:38

00077538079TRLO0

BATE

295

1826.00

14:29:38

00077538500TRLO0

XLON

244

1826.00

14:34:17

00077538779TRLO0

BATE

11

1826.00

14:36:46

00077538918TRLO0

XLON

276

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539427TRLO0

XLON

100

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539428TRLO0

XLON

181

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539429TRLO0

XLON

296

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539430TRLO0

XLON

234

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539425TRLO0

BATE

267

1828.00

14:45:03

00077539426TRLO0

BATE

103

1826.00

14:54:37

00077539817TRLO0

XLON

80

1828.00

14:57:03

00077539945TRLO0

BATE

199

1828.00

14:57:03

00077539946TRLO0

BATE

22

1826.00

14:59:48

00077540110TRLO0

BATE

193

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540362TRLO0

XLON

301

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540363TRLO0

XLON

306

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540364TRLO0

XLON

250

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540359TRLO0

BATE

39

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540360TRLO0

BATE

250

1826.00

15:04:41

00077540361TRLO0

BATE

177

1824.00

15:04:42

00077540365TRLO0

XLON

130

1824.00

15:04:42

00077540366TRLO0

XLON

382

1830.00

15:24:06

00077541335TRLO0

XLON

269

1830.00

15:24:06

00077541334TRLO0

BATE

27

1830.00

15:24:08

00077541340TRLO0

BATE

15

1830.00

15:24:12

00077541344TRLO0

BATE

8

1830.00

15:24:16

00077541348TRLO0

BATE

115

1830.00

15:27:06

00077541488TRLO0

XLON

73

1830.00

15:27:06

00077541489TRLO0

XLON

320

1832.00

15:31:51

00077541857TRLO0

XLON

230

1832.00

15:32:26

00077541901TRLO0

BATE

307

1830.00

15:36:12

00077542082TRLO0

XLON

269

1830.00

15:36:12

00077542080TRLO0

BATE

234

1830.00

15:36:12

00077542081TRLO0

BATE

133

1838.00

15:45:10

00077542734TRLO0

XLON

22

1838.00

15:45:10

00077542735TRLO0

XLON

174

1838.00

15:45:10

00077542736TRLO0

XLON

260

1838.00

15:53:06

00077543219TRLO0

BATE

270

1838.00

15:54:17

00077543284TRLO0

XLON

318

1838.00

15:54:17

00077543285TRLO0

XLON

265

1838.00

15:54:17

00077543283TRLO0

BATE

40

1838.00

15:59:59

00077543532TRLO0

XLON

337

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544345TRLO0

XLON

261

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544346TRLO0

XLON

9

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544350TRLO0

XLON

239

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544344TRLO0

BATE

90

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544347TRLO0

BATE

140

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544348TRLO0

BATE

275

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544349TRLO0

BATE

306

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544351TRLO0

XLON

191

1838.00

16:11:47

00077544352TRLO0

BATE

184

1838.00

16:23:50

00077545213TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
