Montag, 17.11.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Düsseldorf
17.11.25 | 08:12
23,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2057.4983 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

14 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,337

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2035.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2065.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2057.4983

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,460,698. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,460,698. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2057.4983

7,337

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

292

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954785TRLO0

XLON

272

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954786TRLO0

XLON

269

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954787TRLO0

XLON

262

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954788TRLO0

XLON

243

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954789TRLO0

XLON

9

2065.00

09:01:59

00077954790TRLO0

XLON

276

2065.00

09:21:55

00077955529TRLO0

XLON

152

2065.00

09:28:45

00077955865TRLO0

XLON

116

2065.00

09:28:45

00077955866TRLO0

XLON

253

2060.00

09:30:07

00077955935TRLO0

XLON

276

2060.00

10:00:47

00077956972TRLO0

XLON

258

2055.00

10:13:55

00077957336TRLO0

XLON

186

2040.00

11:12:46

00077959320TRLO0

XLON

78

2040.00

11:12:46

00077959321TRLO0

XLON

230

2040.00

11:12:46

00077959323TRLO0

XLON

32

2040.00

11:12:46

00077959324TRLO0

XLON

236

2035.00

11:44:32

00077960305TRLO0

XLON

256

2040.00

12:00:02

00077960830TRLO0

XLON

240

2050.00

12:18:23

00077961452TRLO0

XLON

236

2050.00

12:38:38

00077962059TRLO0

XLON

286

2050.00

13:02:45

00077962817TRLO0

XLON

252

2065.00

13:30:05

00077963796TRLO0

XLON

252

2060.00

13:36:55

00077964003TRLO0

XLON

251

2060.00

13:36:55

00077964004TRLO0

XLON

291

2055.00

13:43:35

00077964288TRLO0

XLON

30

2055.00

14:02:01

00077965142TRLO0

XLON

92

2055.00

14:02:01

00077965143TRLO0

XLON

116

2055.00

14:02:01

00077965144TRLO0

XLON

251

2060.00

14:34:00

00077966814TRLO0

XLON

292

2065.00

14:40:00

00077967333TRLO0

XLON

243

2065.00

14:40:00

00077967334TRLO0

XLON

250

2060.00

14:44:42

00077967678TRLO0

XLON

40

2060.00

14:44:42

00077967680TRLO0

XLON

249

2060.00

14:53:15

00077968524TRLO0

XLON

229

2065.00

15:05:13

00077970198TRLO0

XLON

41

2065.00

15:05:13

00077970199TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


