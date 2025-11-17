Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
17 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2057.4983 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
14 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,337
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2035.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2065.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2057.4983
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,460,698. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,460,698. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2057.4983
7,337
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
292
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954785TRLO0
XLON
272
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954786TRLO0
XLON
269
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954787TRLO0
XLON
262
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954788TRLO0
XLON
243
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954789TRLO0
XLON
9
2065.00
09:01:59
00077954790TRLO0
XLON
276
2065.00
09:21:55
00077955529TRLO0
XLON
152
2065.00
09:28:45
00077955865TRLO0
XLON
116
2065.00
09:28:45
00077955866TRLO0
XLON
253
2060.00
09:30:07
00077955935TRLO0
XLON
276
2060.00
10:00:47
00077956972TRLO0
XLON
258
2055.00
10:13:55
00077957336TRLO0
XLON
186
2040.00
11:12:46
00077959320TRLO0
XLON
78
2040.00
11:12:46
00077959321TRLO0
XLON
230
2040.00
11:12:46
00077959323TRLO0
XLON
32
2040.00
11:12:46
00077959324TRLO0
XLON
236
2035.00
11:44:32
00077960305TRLO0
XLON
256
2040.00
12:00:02
00077960830TRLO0
XLON
240
2050.00
12:18:23
00077961452TRLO0
XLON
236
2050.00
12:38:38
00077962059TRLO0
XLON
286
2050.00
13:02:45
00077962817TRLO0
XLON
252
2065.00
13:30:05
00077963796TRLO0
XLON
252
2060.00
13:36:55
00077964003TRLO0
XLON
251
2060.00
13:36:55
00077964004TRLO0
XLON
291
2055.00
13:43:35
00077964288TRLO0
XLON
30
2055.00
14:02:01
00077965142TRLO0
XLON
92
2055.00
14:02:01
00077965143TRLO0
XLON
116
2055.00
14:02:01
00077965144TRLO0
XLON
251
2060.00
14:34:00
00077966814TRLO0
XLON
292
2065.00
14:40:00
00077967333TRLO0
XLON
243
2065.00
14:40:00
00077967334TRLO0
XLON
250
2060.00
14:44:42
00077967678TRLO0
XLON
40
2060.00
14:44:42
00077967680TRLO0
XLON
249
2060.00
14:53:15
00077968524TRLO0
XLON
229
2065.00
15:05:13
00077970198TRLO0
XLON
41
2065.00
15:05:13
00077970199TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916