Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2057.4983 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 14 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,337 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2035.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2065.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2057.4983

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,460,698. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,460,698. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2057.4983 7,337

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 292 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954785TRLO0 XLON 272 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954786TRLO0 XLON 269 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954787TRLO0 XLON 262 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954788TRLO0 XLON 243 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954789TRLO0 XLON 9 2065.00 09:01:59 00077954790TRLO0 XLON 276 2065.00 09:21:55 00077955529TRLO0 XLON 152 2065.00 09:28:45 00077955865TRLO0 XLON 116 2065.00 09:28:45 00077955866TRLO0 XLON 253 2060.00 09:30:07 00077955935TRLO0 XLON 276 2060.00 10:00:47 00077956972TRLO0 XLON 258 2055.00 10:13:55 00077957336TRLO0 XLON 186 2040.00 11:12:46 00077959320TRLO0 XLON 78 2040.00 11:12:46 00077959321TRLO0 XLON 230 2040.00 11:12:46 00077959323TRLO0 XLON 32 2040.00 11:12:46 00077959324TRLO0 XLON 236 2035.00 11:44:32 00077960305TRLO0 XLON 256 2040.00 12:00:02 00077960830TRLO0 XLON 240 2050.00 12:18:23 00077961452TRLO0 XLON 236 2050.00 12:38:38 00077962059TRLO0 XLON 286 2050.00 13:02:45 00077962817TRLO0 XLON 252 2065.00 13:30:05 00077963796TRLO0 XLON 252 2060.00 13:36:55 00077964003TRLO0 XLON 251 2060.00 13:36:55 00077964004TRLO0 XLON 291 2055.00 13:43:35 00077964288TRLO0 XLON 30 2055.00 14:02:01 00077965142TRLO0 XLON 92 2055.00 14:02:01 00077965143TRLO0 XLON 116 2055.00 14:02:01 00077965144TRLO0 XLON 251 2060.00 14:34:00 00077966814TRLO0 XLON 292 2065.00 14:40:00 00077967333TRLO0 XLON 243 2065.00 14:40:00 00077967334TRLO0 XLON 250 2060.00 14:44:42 00077967678TRLO0 XLON 40 2060.00 14:44:42 00077967680TRLO0 XLON 249 2060.00 14:53:15 00077968524TRLO0 XLON 229 2065.00 15:05:13 00077970198TRLO0 XLON 41 2065.00 15:05:13 00077970199TRLO0 XLON

