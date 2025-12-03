Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
03.12.25 | 08:04
22,400 Euro
-0,88 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1944.4462 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

2 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1924.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1968.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1944.4462

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,257,297. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,257,297. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1944.5505

15,000

BATS

1944.1332

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

62

1968.00

08:14:00

00078197046TRLO0

XLON

265

1966.00

08:20:50

00078197276TRLO0

XLON

215

1964.00

08:20:50

00078197277TRLO0

XLON

46

1964.00

08:20:51

00078197278TRLO0

XLON

69

1960.00

08:40:24

00078197623TRLO0

XLON

295

1956.00

08:43:25

00078197698TRLO0

XLON

273

1950.00

08:47:27

00078197812TRLO0

XLON

299

1950.00

09:02:00

00078198119TRLO0

XLON

312

1954.00

09:14:45

00078198332TRLO0

XLON

266

1952.00

09:25:10

00078198555TRLO0

XLON

284

1950.00

10:02:31

00078199273TRLO0

XLON

279

1948.00

10:10:22

00078199473TRLO0

XLON

170

1946.00

10:15:31

00078199580TRLO0

BATE

98

1948.00

10:30:39

00078199985TRLO0

BATE

252

1948.00

10:30:39

00078199986TRLO0

BATE

49

1948.00

10:30:39

00078199987TRLO0

BATE

7

1948.00

10:31:26

00078200002TRLO0

XLON

36

1948.00

10:31:26

00078200003TRLO0

XLON

5

1948.00

10:31:26

00078200004TRLO0

XLON

67

1948.00

10:31:26

00078200005TRLO0

XLON

12

1950.00

10:44:21

00078200328TRLO0

XLON

38

1952.00

10:45:10

00078200344TRLO0

XLON

16

1952.00

10:45:10

00078200345TRLO0

XLON

89

1952.00

10:45:10

00078200346TRLO0

XLON

285

1952.00

11:03:38

00078200970TRLO0

XLON

280

1950.00

11:03:38

00078200971TRLO0

BATE

158

1950.00

11:03:38

00078200972TRLO0

BATE

88

1950.00

11:03:38

00078200973TRLO0

BATE

242

1952.00

11:03:38

00078200974TRLO0

BATE

257

1946.00

11:25:30

00078201436TRLO0

XLON

269

1944.00

11:36:40

00078201817TRLO0

XLON

224

1940.00

11:54:31

00078202330TRLO0

XLON

44

1940.00

11:54:31

00078202331TRLO0

XLON

87

1936.00

11:59:28

00078202559TRLO0

BATE

297

1936.00

12:00:00

00078202571TRLO0

XLON

22

1936.00

12:00:00

00078202572TRLO0

BATE

151

1936.00

12:00:00

00078202573TRLO0

BATE

29

1932.00

12:33:34

00078203513TRLO0

XLON

95

1932.00

12:33:34

00078203514TRLO0

XLON

5

1932.00

12:34:00

00078203523TRLO0

XLON

148

1932.00

12:35:08

00078203586TRLO0

XLON

85

1930.00

12:41:25

00078203772TRLO0

XLON

66

1930.00

12:41:25

00078203773TRLO0

XLON

96

1930.00

12:41:25

00078203774TRLO0

XLON

10

1930.00

12:41:25

00078203775TRLO0

XLON

23

1930.00

12:41:25

00078203776TRLO0

XLON

267

1930.00

12:41:43

00078203779TRLO0

XLON

13

1928.00

12:58:14

00078204174TRLO0

BATE

53

1928.00

12:59:10

00078204209TRLO0

BATE

192

1928.00

13:10:00

00078204471TRLO0

BATE

88

1928.00

13:10:00

00078204472TRLO0

XLON

316

1932.00

13:12:34

00078204571TRLO0

XLON

35

1926.00

13:42:19

00078205184TRLO0

XLON

239

1926.00

13:42:19

00078205185TRLO0

XLON

260

1926.00

13:42:19

00078205183TRLO0

BATE

295

1924.00

13:55:28

00078205567TRLO0

XLON

51

1926.00

13:58:01

00078205654TRLO0

XLON

10

1926.00

13:58:01

00078205655TRLO0

XLON

78

1926.00

13:59:00

00078205662TRLO0

XLON

20

1926.00

13:59:00

00078205663TRLO0

XLON

119

1926.00

13:59:38

00078205681TRLO0

XLON

309

1926.00

14:28:10

00078206536TRLO0

XLON

131

1926.00

14:28:10

00078206537TRLO0

XLON

10

1926.00

14:28:10

00078206538TRLO0

XLON

3

1926.00

14:28:10

00078206539TRLO0

XLON

1

1926.00

14:28:10

00078206540TRLO0

XLON

267

1930.00

14:32:06

00078206898TRLO0

XLON

259

1930.00

14:32:06

00078206897TRLO0

BATE

268

1930.00

14:32:06

00078206899TRLO0

XLON

21

1930.00

14:32:06

00078206900TRLO0

XLON

250

1932.00

14:37:21

00078207235TRLO0

XLON

267

1932.00

14:41:21

00078207538TRLO0

XLON

255

1940.00

14:43:04

00078207676TRLO0

XLON

25

1938.00

14:43:05

00078207677TRLO0

XLON

286

1938.00

14:43:05

00078207678TRLO0

XLON

284

1938.00

14:49:01

00078207998TRLO0

BATE

159

1938.00

14:49:01

00078207999TRLO0

BATE

200

1938.00

14:49:01

00078208000TRLO0

XLON

170

1940.00

14:51:56

00078208099TRLO0

BATE

11

1940.00

14:53:03

00078208219TRLO0

XLON

9

1940.00

14:53:03

00078208220TRLO0

XLON

83

1940.00

14:53:03

00078208221TRLO0

XLON

84

1940.00

14:53:03

00078208222TRLO0

XLON

59

1944.00

14:55:00

00078208281TRLO0

XLON

241

1944.00

14:55:00

00078208282TRLO0

XLON

58

1944.00

14:55:00

00078208286TRLO0

XLON

40

1944.00

14:55:04

00078208290TRLO0

XLON

163

1944.00

14:57:28

00078208522TRLO0

XLON

7

1942.00

15:00:11

00078208719TRLO0

BATE

296

1944.00

15:03:16

00078208835TRLO0

XLON

157

1946.00

15:05:59

00078208946TRLO0

BATE

114

1946.00

15:05:59

00078208947TRLO0

BATE

187

1944.00

15:06:04

00078208964TRLO0

XLON

252

1944.00

15:06:04

00078208963TRLO0

BATE

279

1946.00

15:08:06

00078209090TRLO0

XLON

244

1942.00

15:10:00

00078209167TRLO0

BATE

253

1942.00

15:10:00

00078209168TRLO0

XLON

271

1944.00

15:17:23

00078209551TRLO0

XLON

200

1946.00

15:21:49

00078209679TRLO0

XLON

2

1946.00

15:21:49

00078209680TRLO0

XLON

269

1946.00

15:22:24

00078209692TRLO0

XLON

249

1944.00

15:23:57

00078209732TRLO0

BATE

135

1944.00

15:24:04

00078209734TRLO0

XLON

143

1944.00

15:24:57

00078209761TRLO0

XLON

307

1948.00

15:29:00

00078209911TRLO0

XLON

303

1956.00

15:33:32

00078210133TRLO0

XLON

264

1956.00

15:33:32

00078210134TRLO0

BATE

295

1958.00

15:43:46

00078210570TRLO0

XLON

303

1958.00

15:43:46

00078210571TRLO0

XLON

137

1956.00

15:43:46

00078210572TRLO0

BATE

96

1956.00

15:43:46

00078210573TRLO0

BATE

220

1952.00

15:47:51

00078210756TRLO0

XLON

78

1952.00

15:47:51

00078210757TRLO0

XLON

276

1952.00

15:51:51

00078210918TRLO0

XLON

311

1952.00

15:57:51

00078211179TRLO0

XLON

15

1954.00

16:00:06

00078211265TRLO0

BATE

83

1954.00

16:00:51

00078211299TRLO0

XLON

31

1954.00

16:00:51

00078211300TRLO0

XLON

17

1954.00

16:00:51

00078211301TRLO0

XLON

80

1954.00

16:00:51

00078211302TRLO0

XLON

12

1952.00

16:01:19

00078211323TRLO0

BATE

88

1952.00

16:01:58

00078211352TRLO0

BATE

307

1956.00

16:04:24

00078211466TRLO0

XLON

218

1956.00

16:08:34

00078211713TRLO0

BATE

298

1956.00

16:13:14

00078211986TRLO0

XLON

49

1956.00

16:13:14

00078211985TRLO0

BATE

111

1956.00

16:13:14

00078211987TRLO0

BATE

200

1956.00

16:13:14

00078211988TRLO0

XLON

98

1956.00

16:13:14

00078211989TRLO0

XLON

331

1954.00

16:19:56

00078212616TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.