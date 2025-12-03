Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1944.4462 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 2 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1924.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1968.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1944.4462

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,257,297. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,257,297. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1944.5505 15,000 BATS 1944.1332 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 62 1968.00 08:14:00 00078197046TRLO0 XLON 265 1966.00 08:20:50 00078197276TRLO0 XLON 215 1964.00 08:20:50 00078197277TRLO0 XLON 46 1964.00 08:20:51 00078197278TRLO0 XLON 69 1960.00 08:40:24 00078197623TRLO0 XLON 295 1956.00 08:43:25 00078197698TRLO0 XLON 273 1950.00 08:47:27 00078197812TRLO0 XLON 299 1950.00 09:02:00 00078198119TRLO0 XLON 312 1954.00 09:14:45 00078198332TRLO0 XLON 266 1952.00 09:25:10 00078198555TRLO0 XLON 284 1950.00 10:02:31 00078199273TRLO0 XLON 279 1948.00 10:10:22 00078199473TRLO0 XLON 170 1946.00 10:15:31 00078199580TRLO0 BATE 98 1948.00 10:30:39 00078199985TRLO0 BATE 252 1948.00 10:30:39 00078199986TRLO0 BATE 49 1948.00 10:30:39 00078199987TRLO0 BATE 7 1948.00 10:31:26 00078200002TRLO0 XLON 36 1948.00 10:31:26 00078200003TRLO0 XLON 5 1948.00 10:31:26 00078200004TRLO0 XLON 67 1948.00 10:31:26 00078200005TRLO0 XLON 12 1950.00 10:44:21 00078200328TRLO0 XLON 38 1952.00 10:45:10 00078200344TRLO0 XLON 16 1952.00 10:45:10 00078200345TRLO0 XLON 89 1952.00 10:45:10 00078200346TRLO0 XLON 285 1952.00 11:03:38 00078200970TRLO0 XLON 280 1950.00 11:03:38 00078200971TRLO0 BATE 158 1950.00 11:03:38 00078200972TRLO0 BATE 88 1950.00 11:03:38 00078200973TRLO0 BATE 242 1952.00 11:03:38 00078200974TRLO0 BATE 257 1946.00 11:25:30 00078201436TRLO0 XLON 269 1944.00 11:36:40 00078201817TRLO0 XLON 224 1940.00 11:54:31 00078202330TRLO0 XLON 44 1940.00 11:54:31 00078202331TRLO0 XLON 87 1936.00 11:59:28 00078202559TRLO0 BATE 297 1936.00 12:00:00 00078202571TRLO0 XLON 22 1936.00 12:00:00 00078202572TRLO0 BATE 151 1936.00 12:00:00 00078202573TRLO0 BATE 29 1932.00 12:33:34 00078203513TRLO0 XLON 95 1932.00 12:33:34 00078203514TRLO0 XLON 5 1932.00 12:34:00 00078203523TRLO0 XLON 148 1932.00 12:35:08 00078203586TRLO0 XLON 85 1930.00 12:41:25 00078203772TRLO0 XLON 66 1930.00 12:41:25 00078203773TRLO0 XLON 96 1930.00 12:41:25 00078203774TRLO0 XLON 10 1930.00 12:41:25 00078203775TRLO0 XLON 23 1930.00 12:41:25 00078203776TRLO0 XLON 267 1930.00 12:41:43 00078203779TRLO0 XLON 13 1928.00 12:58:14 00078204174TRLO0 BATE 53 1928.00 12:59:10 00078204209TRLO0 BATE 192 1928.00 13:10:00 00078204471TRLO0 BATE 88 1928.00 13:10:00 00078204472TRLO0 XLON 316 1932.00 13:12:34 00078204571TRLO0 XLON 35 1926.00 13:42:19 00078205184TRLO0 XLON 239 1926.00 13:42:19 00078205185TRLO0 XLON 260 1926.00 13:42:19 00078205183TRLO0 BATE 295 1924.00 13:55:28 00078205567TRLO0 XLON 51 1926.00 13:58:01 00078205654TRLO0 XLON 10 1926.00 13:58:01 00078205655TRLO0 XLON 78 1926.00 13:59:00 00078205662TRLO0 XLON 20 1926.00 13:59:00 00078205663TRLO0 XLON 119 1926.00 13:59:38 00078205681TRLO0 XLON 309 1926.00 14:28:10 00078206536TRLO0 XLON 131 1926.00 14:28:10 00078206537TRLO0 XLON 10 1926.00 14:28:10 00078206538TRLO0 XLON 3 1926.00 14:28:10 00078206539TRLO0 XLON 1 1926.00 14:28:10 00078206540TRLO0 XLON 267 1930.00 14:32:06 00078206898TRLO0 XLON 259 1930.00 14:32:06 00078206897TRLO0 BATE 268 1930.00 14:32:06 00078206899TRLO0 XLON 21 1930.00 14:32:06 00078206900TRLO0 XLON 250 1932.00 14:37:21 00078207235TRLO0 XLON 267 1932.00 14:41:21 00078207538TRLO0 XLON 255 1940.00 14:43:04 00078207676TRLO0 XLON 25 1938.00 14:43:05 00078207677TRLO0 XLON 286 1938.00 14:43:05 00078207678TRLO0 XLON 284 1938.00 14:49:01 00078207998TRLO0 BATE 159 1938.00 14:49:01 00078207999TRLO0 BATE 200 1938.00 14:49:01 00078208000TRLO0 XLON 170 1940.00 14:51:56 00078208099TRLO0 BATE 11 1940.00 14:53:03 00078208219TRLO0 XLON 9 1940.00 14:53:03 00078208220TRLO0 XLON 83 1940.00 14:53:03 00078208221TRLO0 XLON 84 1940.00 14:53:03 00078208222TRLO0 XLON 59 1944.00 14:55:00 00078208281TRLO0 XLON 241 1944.00 14:55:00 00078208282TRLO0 XLON 58 1944.00 14:55:00 00078208286TRLO0 XLON 40 1944.00 14:55:04 00078208290TRLO0 XLON 163 1944.00 14:57:28 00078208522TRLO0 XLON 7 1942.00 15:00:11 00078208719TRLO0 BATE 296 1944.00 15:03:16 00078208835TRLO0 XLON 157 1946.00 15:05:59 00078208946TRLO0 BATE 114 1946.00 15:05:59 00078208947TRLO0 BATE 187 1944.00 15:06:04 00078208964TRLO0 XLON 252 1944.00 15:06:04 00078208963TRLO0 BATE 279 1946.00 15:08:06 00078209090TRLO0 XLON 244 1942.00 15:10:00 00078209167TRLO0 BATE 253 1942.00 15:10:00 00078209168TRLO0 XLON 271 1944.00 15:17:23 00078209551TRLO0 XLON 200 1946.00 15:21:49 00078209679TRLO0 XLON 2 1946.00 15:21:49 00078209680TRLO0 XLON 269 1946.00 15:22:24 00078209692TRLO0 XLON 249 1944.00 15:23:57 00078209732TRLO0 BATE 135 1944.00 15:24:04 00078209734TRLO0 XLON 143 1944.00 15:24:57 00078209761TRLO0 XLON 307 1948.00 15:29:00 00078209911TRLO0 XLON 303 1956.00 15:33:32 00078210133TRLO0 XLON 264 1956.00 15:33:32 00078210134TRLO0 BATE 295 1958.00 15:43:46 00078210570TRLO0 XLON 303 1958.00 15:43:46 00078210571TRLO0 XLON 137 1956.00 15:43:46 00078210572TRLO0 BATE 96 1956.00 15:43:46 00078210573TRLO0 BATE 220 1952.00 15:47:51 00078210756TRLO0 XLON 78 1952.00 15:47:51 00078210757TRLO0 XLON 276 1952.00 15:51:51 00078210918TRLO0 XLON 311 1952.00 15:57:51 00078211179TRLO0 XLON 15 1954.00 16:00:06 00078211265TRLO0 BATE 83 1954.00 16:00:51 00078211299TRLO0 XLON 31 1954.00 16:00:51 00078211300TRLO0 XLON 17 1954.00 16:00:51 00078211301TRLO0 XLON 80 1954.00 16:00:51 00078211302TRLO0 XLON 12 1952.00 16:01:19 00078211323TRLO0 BATE 88 1952.00 16:01:58 00078211352TRLO0 BATE 307 1956.00 16:04:24 00078211466TRLO0 XLON 218 1956.00 16:08:34 00078211713TRLO0 BATE 298 1956.00 16:13:14 00078211986TRLO0 XLON 49 1956.00 16:13:14 00078211985TRLO0 BATE 111 1956.00 16:13:14 00078211987TRLO0 BATE 200 1956.00 16:13:14 00078211988TRLO0 XLON 98 1956.00 16:13:14 00078211989TRLO0 XLON 331 1954.00 16:19:56 00078212616TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916