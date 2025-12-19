Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
19 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2058.6662 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
18 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,216
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2055.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2065.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2058.6662
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,150,721. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,150,721. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2058.6662
7,216
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
1
2055.00
09:20:18
00078431927TRLO0
XLON
13
2055.00
09:20:22
00078431929TRLO0
XLON
13
2055.00
09:20:22
00078431930TRLO0
XLON
30
2055.00
09:23:00
00078431958TRLO0
XLON
135
2065.00
09:41:57
00078432259TRLO0
XLON
39
2065.00
09:41:57
00078432260TRLO0
XLON
959
2065.00
09:41:57
00078432261TRLO0
XLON
24
2060.00
09:57:05
00078432581TRLO0
XLON
15
2060.00
09:58:19
00078432604TRLO0
XLON
5
2060.00
09:58:19
00078432605TRLO0
XLON
23
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433939TRLO0
XLON
313
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433940TRLO0
XLON
387
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433941TRLO0
XLON
235
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433942TRLO0
XLON
13
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433943TRLO0
XLON
100
2060.00
10:41:58
00078433944TRLO0
XLON
117
2055.00
11:21:14
00078434380TRLO0
XLON
129
2055.00
11:21:14
00078434381TRLO0
XLON
9
2055.00
11:26:01
00078434440TRLO0
XLON
27
2055.00
11:26:01
00078434441TRLO0
XLON
52
2055.00
11:26:01
00078434442TRLO0
XLON
8
2055.00
11:26:01
00078434443TRLO0
XLON
55
2055.00
11:28:33
00078434488TRLO0
XLON
116
2055.00
11:28:33
00078434489TRLO0
XLON
41
2055.00
11:29:01
00078434493TRLO0
XLON
14
2055.00
11:29:01
00078434494TRLO0
XLON
156
2055.00
11:49:09
00078434923TRLO0
XLON
4
2055.00
11:57:17
00078435013TRLO0
XLON
4
2055.00
11:57:17
00078435014TRLO0
XLON
6
2055.00
12:00:38
00078435172TRLO0
XLON
45
2055.00
12:00:38
00078435173TRLO0
XLON
338
2055.00
12:00:38
00078435174TRLO0
XLON
244
2055.00
12:00:38
00078435175TRLO0
XLON
121
2055.00
12:00:38
00078435176TRLO0
XLON
136
2055.00
12:48:52
00078436361TRLO0
XLON
356
2055.00
12:48:52
00078436362TRLO0
XLON
136
2055.00
13:02:52
00078436782TRLO0
XLON
6
2055.00
13:02:52
00078436783TRLO0
XLON
130
2055.00
13:02:52
00078436784TRLO0
XLON
102
2055.00
13:02:52
00078436785TRLO0
XLON
76
2055.00
13:07:22
00078436897TRLO0
XLON
168
2055.00
13:09:22
00078436911TRLO0
XLON
98
2055.00
13:09:22
00078436912TRLO0
XLON
67
2055.00
13:09:22
00078436913TRLO0
XLON
321
2055.00
13:22:22
00078437182TRLO0
XLON
161
2055.00
13:29:05
00078437301TRLO0
XLON
84
2055.00
13:29:05
00078437302TRLO0
XLON
163
2060.00
13:37:05
00078437987TRLO0
XLON
200
2065.00
13:40:37
00078438019TRLO0
XLON
122
2065.00
13:40:37
00078438020TRLO0
XLON
127
2060.00
13:42:20
00078438035TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
13:56:37
00078438187TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
13:56:37
00078438188TRLO0
XLON
352
2060.00
14:00:02
00078438230TRLO0
XLON
140
2060.00
14:00:02
00078438231TRLO0
XLON
468
2060.00
14:00:02
00078438232TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
14:13:34
00078438403TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916