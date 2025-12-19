Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2058.6662 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 18 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,216 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2055.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2065.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2058.6662

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,150,721. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,150,721. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2058.6662 7,216

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1 2055.00 09:20:18 00078431927TRLO0 XLON 13 2055.00 09:20:22 00078431929TRLO0 XLON 13 2055.00 09:20:22 00078431930TRLO0 XLON 30 2055.00 09:23:00 00078431958TRLO0 XLON 135 2065.00 09:41:57 00078432259TRLO0 XLON 39 2065.00 09:41:57 00078432260TRLO0 XLON 959 2065.00 09:41:57 00078432261TRLO0 XLON 24 2060.00 09:57:05 00078432581TRLO0 XLON 15 2060.00 09:58:19 00078432604TRLO0 XLON 5 2060.00 09:58:19 00078432605TRLO0 XLON 23 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433939TRLO0 XLON 313 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433940TRLO0 XLON 387 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433941TRLO0 XLON 235 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433942TRLO0 XLON 13 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433943TRLO0 XLON 100 2060.00 10:41:58 00078433944TRLO0 XLON 117 2055.00 11:21:14 00078434380TRLO0 XLON 129 2055.00 11:21:14 00078434381TRLO0 XLON 9 2055.00 11:26:01 00078434440TRLO0 XLON 27 2055.00 11:26:01 00078434441TRLO0 XLON 52 2055.00 11:26:01 00078434442TRLO0 XLON 8 2055.00 11:26:01 00078434443TRLO0 XLON 55 2055.00 11:28:33 00078434488TRLO0 XLON 116 2055.00 11:28:33 00078434489TRLO0 XLON 41 2055.00 11:29:01 00078434493TRLO0 XLON 14 2055.00 11:29:01 00078434494TRLO0 XLON 156 2055.00 11:49:09 00078434923TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 11:57:17 00078435013TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 11:57:17 00078435014TRLO0 XLON 6 2055.00 12:00:38 00078435172TRLO0 XLON 45 2055.00 12:00:38 00078435173TRLO0 XLON 338 2055.00 12:00:38 00078435174TRLO0 XLON 244 2055.00 12:00:38 00078435175TRLO0 XLON 121 2055.00 12:00:38 00078435176TRLO0 XLON 136 2055.00 12:48:52 00078436361TRLO0 XLON 356 2055.00 12:48:52 00078436362TRLO0 XLON 136 2055.00 13:02:52 00078436782TRLO0 XLON 6 2055.00 13:02:52 00078436783TRLO0 XLON 130 2055.00 13:02:52 00078436784TRLO0 XLON 102 2055.00 13:02:52 00078436785TRLO0 XLON 76 2055.00 13:07:22 00078436897TRLO0 XLON 168 2055.00 13:09:22 00078436911TRLO0 XLON 98 2055.00 13:09:22 00078436912TRLO0 XLON 67 2055.00 13:09:22 00078436913TRLO0 XLON 321 2055.00 13:22:22 00078437182TRLO0 XLON 161 2055.00 13:29:05 00078437301TRLO0 XLON 84 2055.00 13:29:05 00078437302TRLO0 XLON 163 2060.00 13:37:05 00078437987TRLO0 XLON 200 2065.00 13:40:37 00078438019TRLO0 XLON 122 2065.00 13:40:37 00078438020TRLO0 XLON 127 2060.00 13:42:20 00078438035TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 13:56:37 00078438187TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 13:56:37 00078438188TRLO0 XLON 352 2060.00 14:00:02 00078438230TRLO0 XLON 140 2060.00 14:00:02 00078438231TRLO0 XLON 468 2060.00 14:00:02 00078438232TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 14:13:34 00078438403TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916