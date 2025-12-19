Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2058.6662 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

18 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,216

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2055.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2065.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2058.6662

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,150,721. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,150,721. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2058.6662

7,216

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1

2055.00

09:20:18

00078431927TRLO0

XLON

13

2055.00

09:20:22

00078431929TRLO0

XLON

13

2055.00

09:20:22

00078431930TRLO0

XLON

30

2055.00

09:23:00

00078431958TRLO0

XLON

135

2065.00

09:41:57

00078432259TRLO0

XLON

39

2065.00

09:41:57

00078432260TRLO0

XLON

959

2065.00

09:41:57

00078432261TRLO0

XLON

24

2060.00

09:57:05

00078432581TRLO0

XLON

15

2060.00

09:58:19

00078432604TRLO0

XLON

5

2060.00

09:58:19

00078432605TRLO0

XLON

23

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433939TRLO0

XLON

313

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433940TRLO0

XLON

387

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433941TRLO0

XLON

235

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433942TRLO0

XLON

13

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433943TRLO0

XLON

100

2060.00

10:41:58

00078433944TRLO0

XLON

117

2055.00

11:21:14

00078434380TRLO0

XLON

129

2055.00

11:21:14

00078434381TRLO0

XLON

9

2055.00

11:26:01

00078434440TRLO0

XLON

27

2055.00

11:26:01

00078434441TRLO0

XLON

52

2055.00

11:26:01

00078434442TRLO0

XLON

8

2055.00

11:26:01

00078434443TRLO0

XLON

55

2055.00

11:28:33

00078434488TRLO0

XLON

116

2055.00

11:28:33

00078434489TRLO0

XLON

41

2055.00

11:29:01

00078434493TRLO0

XLON

14

2055.00

11:29:01

00078434494TRLO0

XLON

156

2055.00

11:49:09

00078434923TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

11:57:17

00078435013TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

11:57:17

00078435014TRLO0

XLON

6

2055.00

12:00:38

00078435172TRLO0

XLON

45

2055.00

12:00:38

00078435173TRLO0

XLON

338

2055.00

12:00:38

00078435174TRLO0

XLON

244

2055.00

12:00:38

00078435175TRLO0

XLON

121

2055.00

12:00:38

00078435176TRLO0

XLON

136

2055.00

12:48:52

00078436361TRLO0

XLON

356

2055.00

12:48:52

00078436362TRLO0

XLON

136

2055.00

13:02:52

00078436782TRLO0

XLON

6

2055.00

13:02:52

00078436783TRLO0

XLON

130

2055.00

13:02:52

00078436784TRLO0

XLON

102

2055.00

13:02:52

00078436785TRLO0

XLON

76

2055.00

13:07:22

00078436897TRLO0

XLON

168

2055.00

13:09:22

00078436911TRLO0

XLON

98

2055.00

13:09:22

00078436912TRLO0

XLON

67

2055.00

13:09:22

00078436913TRLO0

XLON

321

2055.00

13:22:22

00078437182TRLO0

XLON

161

2055.00

13:29:05

00078437301TRLO0

XLON

84

2055.00

13:29:05

00078437302TRLO0

XLON

163

2060.00

13:37:05

00078437987TRLO0

XLON

200

2065.00

13:40:37

00078438019TRLO0

XLON

122

2065.00

13:40:37

00078438020TRLO0

XLON

127

2060.00

13:42:20

00078438035TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

13:56:37

00078438187TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

13:56:37

00078438188TRLO0

XLON

352

2060.00

14:00:02

00078438230TRLO0

XLON

140

2060.00

14:00:02

00078438231TRLO0

XLON

468

2060.00

14:00:02

00078438232TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

14:13:34

00078438403TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


