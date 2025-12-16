Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2058.7885 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

15 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

14,016

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2030.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2070.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2058.7885

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,183,132. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,183,132. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2058.7885

14,016

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

79

2065.00

08:22:43

00078381988TRLO0

XLON

293

2065.00

08:22:43

00078381989TRLO0

XLON

40

2065.00

08:43:19

00078382495TRLO0

XLON

62

2065.00

08:43:19

00078382496TRLO0

XLON

46

2065.00

09:00:55

00078383164TRLO0

XLON

35

2065.00

09:00:55

00078383165TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

09:00:55

00078383166TRLO0

XLON

76

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385437TRLO0

XLON

260

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385438TRLO0

XLON

2

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385439TRLO0

XLON

4

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385440TRLO0

XLON

47

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385441TRLO0

XLON

11

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385442TRLO0

XLON

87

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385443TRLO0

XLON

7

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385444TRLO0

XLON

21

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385445TRLO0

XLON

10

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385446TRLO0

XLON

64

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385447TRLO0

XLON

6

2070.00

10:33:36

00078385448TRLO0

XLON

91

2070.00

10:33:38

00078385449TRLO0

XLON

79

2070.00

10:35:44

00078385476TRLO0

XLON

80

2070.00

10:35:44

00078385477TRLO0

XLON

20

2070.00

10:35:44

00078385478TRLO0

XLON

44

2070.00

10:38:08

00078385499TRLO0

XLON

29

2070.00

10:38:08

00078385500TRLO0

XLON

172

2070.00

10:38:08

00078385501TRLO0

XLON

346

2070.00

10:38:08

00078385502TRLO0

XLON

375

2070.00

10:38:08

00078385503TRLO0

XLON

399

2065.00

10:46:32

00078385630TRLO0

XLON

72

2065.00

11:52:05

00078386640TRLO0

XLON

42

2065.00

11:52:05

00078386641TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:01:05

00078386713TRLO0

XLON

5

2065.00

12:01:05

00078386714TRLO0

XLON

3

2065.00

12:01:05

00078386715TRLO0

XLON

2

2065.00

12:01:05

00078386716TRLO0

XLON

30

2065.00

12:01:33

00078386723TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:18:33

00078386979TRLO0

XLON

110

2065.00

12:18:33

00078386980TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:18:33

00078386981TRLO0

XLON

23

2065.00

12:22:02

00078387035TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:22:02

00078387036TRLO0

XLON

80

2065.00

12:23:00

00078387044TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:23:00

00078387045TRLO0

XLON

14

2065.00

12:23:00

00078387046TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:23:00

00078387047TRLO0

XLON

66

2065.00

12:26:00

00078387093TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:00

00078387094TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:01

00078387095TRLO0

XLON

17

2065.00

12:26:11

00078387097TRLO0

XLON

6

2065.00

12:26:11

00078387098TRLO0

XLON

83

2065.00

12:26:12

00078387099TRLO0

XLON

28

2065.00

12:26:12

00078387100TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:13

00078387101TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:25

00078387102TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:36

00078387103TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:26:48

00078387105TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:27:00

00078387106TRLO0

XLON

104

2065.00

12:27:00

00078387108TRLO0

XLON

56

2065.00

12:27:00

00078387109TRLO0

XLON

48

2065.00

12:27:00

00078387110TRLO0

XLON

35

2065.00

12:27:00

00078387111TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:27:01

00078387112TRLO0

XLON

98

2065.00

12:27:34

00078387131TRLO0

XLON

56

2065.00

12:28:02

00078387133TRLO0

XLON

18

2065.00

12:28:02

00078387134TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:29:00

00078387155TRLO0

XLON

21

2065.00

12:29:00

00078387156TRLO0

XLON

7

2065.00

12:29:00

00078387157TRLO0

XLON

27

2065.00

12:32:01

00078387230TRLO0

XLON

321

2070.00

13:37:17

00078388426TRLO0

XLON

355

2070.00

13:37:17

00078388427TRLO0

XLON

369

2070.00

13:37:17

00078388428TRLO0

XLON

8

2060.00

13:44:01

00078388479TRLO0

XLON

135

2060.00

13:44:01

00078388480TRLO0

XLON

192

2060.00

13:44:01

00078388481TRLO0

XLON

30

2060.00

13:44:01

00078388482TRLO0

XLON

172

2060.00

13:44:01

00078388483TRLO0

XLON

389

2055.00

13:56:33

00078388797TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

14:21:33

00078389136TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

14:21:33

00078389137TRLO0

XLON

233

2055.00

14:21:33

00078389138TRLO0

XLON

118

2055.00

14:21:33

00078389139TRLO0

XLON

3

2050.00

14:21:38

00078389140TRLO0

XLON

98

2060.00

14:24:19

00078389216TRLO0

XLON

18

2060.00

14:24:19

00078389217TRLO0

XLON

3

2060.00

14:25:10

00078389235TRLO0

XLON

82

2060.00

14:25:10

00078389236TRLO0

XLON

97

2060.00

14:25:18

00078389239TRLO0

XLON

67

2060.00

14:25:18

00078389240TRLO0

XLON

97

2060.00

14:25:18

00078389241TRLO0

XLON

110

2060.00

14:28:24

00078389344TRLO0

XLON

31

2055.00

14:28:27

00078389345TRLO0

XLON

319

2055.00

14:29:44

00078389365TRLO0

XLON

123

2055.00

14:33:55

00078389604TRLO0

XLON

78

2055.00

14:41:01

00078389894TRLO0

XLON

40

2055.00

14:41:01

00078389895TRLO0

XLON

134

2055.00

14:41:01

00078389896TRLO0

XLON

2

2060.00

14:54:10

00078390456TRLO0

XLON

62

2060.00

14:54:10

00078390457TRLO0

XLON

10

2060.00

14:54:10

00078390458TRLO0

XLON

111

2060.00

14:54:10

00078390459TRLO0

XLON

27

2060.00

14:54:10

00078390460TRLO0

XLON

86

2055.00

14:57:06

00078390580TRLO0

XLON

147

2055.00

15:02:03

00078390702TRLO0

XLON

95

2055.00

15:02:03

00078390703TRLO0

XLON

395

2055.00

15:02:03

00078390704TRLO0

XLON

360

2050.00

15:13:00

00078390970TRLO0

XLON

82

2050.00

15:13:00

00078390971TRLO0

XLON

340

2050.00

15:13:00

00078390972TRLO0

XLON

322

2040.00

15:18:58

00078391090TRLO0

XLON

67

2035.00

15:28:44

00078391335TRLO0

XLON

38

2035.00

15:28:44

00078391336TRLO0

XLON

233

2035.00

15:28:44

00078391337TRLO0

XLON

157

2030.00

15:32:48

00078391421TRLO0

XLON

219

2030.00

15:32:48

00078391422TRLO0

XLON

245

2030.00

15:46:20

00078391780TRLO0

XLON

389

2045.00

16:02:40

00078392246TRLO0

XLON

35

2050.00

16:08:30

00078392442TRLO0

XLON

136

2050.00

16:08:30

00078392443TRLO0

XLON

6

2050.00

16:08:30

00078392444TRLO0

XLON

42

2050.00

16:08:30

00078392445TRLO0

XLON

45

2050.00

16:09:07

00078392457TRLO0

XLON

10

2050.00

16:09:07

00078392458TRLO0

XLON

7

2050.00

16:10:03

00078392476TRLO0

XLON

358

2055.00

16:14:05

00078392567TRLO0

XLON

245

2060.00

16:15:11

00078392613TRLO0

XLON

1545

2060.00

16:15:11

00078392614TRLO0

XLON

337

2070.00

16:16:05

00078392660TRLO0

XLON

333

2070.00

16:16:35

00078392667TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


