Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2058.7885 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 15 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,016 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2030.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2070.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2058.7885

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,183,132. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,183,132. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2058.7885 14,016

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 79 2065.00 08:22:43 00078381988TRLO0 XLON 293 2065.00 08:22:43 00078381989TRLO0 XLON 40 2065.00 08:43:19 00078382495TRLO0 XLON 62 2065.00 08:43:19 00078382496TRLO0 XLON 46 2065.00 09:00:55 00078383164TRLO0 XLON 35 2065.00 09:00:55 00078383165TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 09:00:55 00078383166TRLO0 XLON 76 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385437TRLO0 XLON 260 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385438TRLO0 XLON 2 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385439TRLO0 XLON 4 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385440TRLO0 XLON 47 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385441TRLO0 XLON 11 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385442TRLO0 XLON 87 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385443TRLO0 XLON 7 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385444TRLO0 XLON 21 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385445TRLO0 XLON 10 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385446TRLO0 XLON 64 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385447TRLO0 XLON 6 2070.00 10:33:36 00078385448TRLO0 XLON 91 2070.00 10:33:38 00078385449TRLO0 XLON 79 2070.00 10:35:44 00078385476TRLO0 XLON 80 2070.00 10:35:44 00078385477TRLO0 XLON 20 2070.00 10:35:44 00078385478TRLO0 XLON 44 2070.00 10:38:08 00078385499TRLO0 XLON 29 2070.00 10:38:08 00078385500TRLO0 XLON 172 2070.00 10:38:08 00078385501TRLO0 XLON 346 2070.00 10:38:08 00078385502TRLO0 XLON 375 2070.00 10:38:08 00078385503TRLO0 XLON 399 2065.00 10:46:32 00078385630TRLO0 XLON 72 2065.00 11:52:05 00078386640TRLO0 XLON 42 2065.00 11:52:05 00078386641TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:01:05 00078386713TRLO0 XLON 5 2065.00 12:01:05 00078386714TRLO0 XLON 3 2065.00 12:01:05 00078386715TRLO0 XLON 2 2065.00 12:01:05 00078386716TRLO0 XLON 30 2065.00 12:01:33 00078386723TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:18:33 00078386979TRLO0 XLON 110 2065.00 12:18:33 00078386980TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:18:33 00078386981TRLO0 XLON 23 2065.00 12:22:02 00078387035TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:22:02 00078387036TRLO0 XLON 80 2065.00 12:23:00 00078387044TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:23:00 00078387045TRLO0 XLON 14 2065.00 12:23:00 00078387046TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:23:00 00078387047TRLO0 XLON 66 2065.00 12:26:00 00078387093TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:00 00078387094TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:01 00078387095TRLO0 XLON 17 2065.00 12:26:11 00078387097TRLO0 XLON 6 2065.00 12:26:11 00078387098TRLO0 XLON 83 2065.00 12:26:12 00078387099TRLO0 XLON 28 2065.00 12:26:12 00078387100TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:13 00078387101TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:25 00078387102TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:36 00078387103TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:26:48 00078387105TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:27:00 00078387106TRLO0 XLON 104 2065.00 12:27:00 00078387108TRLO0 XLON 56 2065.00 12:27:00 00078387109TRLO0 XLON 48 2065.00 12:27:00 00078387110TRLO0 XLON 35 2065.00 12:27:00 00078387111TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:27:01 00078387112TRLO0 XLON 98 2065.00 12:27:34 00078387131TRLO0 XLON 56 2065.00 12:28:02 00078387133TRLO0 XLON 18 2065.00 12:28:02 00078387134TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:29:00 00078387155TRLO0 XLON 21 2065.00 12:29:00 00078387156TRLO0 XLON 7 2065.00 12:29:00 00078387157TRLO0 XLON 27 2065.00 12:32:01 00078387230TRLO0 XLON 321 2070.00 13:37:17 00078388426TRLO0 XLON 355 2070.00 13:37:17 00078388427TRLO0 XLON 369 2070.00 13:37:17 00078388428TRLO0 XLON 8 2060.00 13:44:01 00078388479TRLO0 XLON 135 2060.00 13:44:01 00078388480TRLO0 XLON 192 2060.00 13:44:01 00078388481TRLO0 XLON 30 2060.00 13:44:01 00078388482TRLO0 XLON 172 2060.00 13:44:01 00078388483TRLO0 XLON 389 2055.00 13:56:33 00078388797TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 14:21:33 00078389136TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 14:21:33 00078389137TRLO0 XLON 233 2055.00 14:21:33 00078389138TRLO0 XLON 118 2055.00 14:21:33 00078389139TRLO0 XLON 3 2050.00 14:21:38 00078389140TRLO0 XLON 98 2060.00 14:24:19 00078389216TRLO0 XLON 18 2060.00 14:24:19 00078389217TRLO0 XLON 3 2060.00 14:25:10 00078389235TRLO0 XLON 82 2060.00 14:25:10 00078389236TRLO0 XLON 97 2060.00 14:25:18 00078389239TRLO0 XLON 67 2060.00 14:25:18 00078389240TRLO0 XLON 97 2060.00 14:25:18 00078389241TRLO0 XLON 110 2060.00 14:28:24 00078389344TRLO0 XLON 31 2055.00 14:28:27 00078389345TRLO0 XLON 319 2055.00 14:29:44 00078389365TRLO0 XLON 123 2055.00 14:33:55 00078389604TRLO0 XLON 78 2055.00 14:41:01 00078389894TRLO0 XLON 40 2055.00 14:41:01 00078389895TRLO0 XLON 134 2055.00 14:41:01 00078389896TRLO0 XLON 2 2060.00 14:54:10 00078390456TRLO0 XLON 62 2060.00 14:54:10 00078390457TRLO0 XLON 10 2060.00 14:54:10 00078390458TRLO0 XLON 111 2060.00 14:54:10 00078390459TRLO0 XLON 27 2060.00 14:54:10 00078390460TRLO0 XLON 86 2055.00 14:57:06 00078390580TRLO0 XLON 147 2055.00 15:02:03 00078390702TRLO0 XLON 95 2055.00 15:02:03 00078390703TRLO0 XLON 395 2055.00 15:02:03 00078390704TRLO0 XLON 360 2050.00 15:13:00 00078390970TRLO0 XLON 82 2050.00 15:13:00 00078390971TRLO0 XLON 340 2050.00 15:13:00 00078390972TRLO0 XLON 322 2040.00 15:18:58 00078391090TRLO0 XLON 67 2035.00 15:28:44 00078391335TRLO0 XLON 38 2035.00 15:28:44 00078391336TRLO0 XLON 233 2035.00 15:28:44 00078391337TRLO0 XLON 157 2030.00 15:32:48 00078391421TRLO0 XLON 219 2030.00 15:32:48 00078391422TRLO0 XLON 245 2030.00 15:46:20 00078391780TRLO0 XLON 389 2045.00 16:02:40 00078392246TRLO0 XLON 35 2050.00 16:08:30 00078392442TRLO0 XLON 136 2050.00 16:08:30 00078392443TRLO0 XLON 6 2050.00 16:08:30 00078392444TRLO0 XLON 42 2050.00 16:08:30 00078392445TRLO0 XLON 45 2050.00 16:09:07 00078392457TRLO0 XLON 10 2050.00 16:09:07 00078392458TRLO0 XLON 7 2050.00 16:10:03 00078392476TRLO0 XLON 358 2055.00 16:14:05 00078392567TRLO0 XLON 245 2060.00 16:15:11 00078392613TRLO0 XLON 1545 2060.00 16:15:11 00078392614TRLO0 XLON 337 2070.00 16:16:05 00078392660TRLO0 XLON 333 2070.00 16:16:35 00078392667TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916